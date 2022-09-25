'He's got to take a lot of praise' - Fleck heaps praise on change in City culture

Interview

Robert Flect fires an effort on goal during the Football against Dementia match at Carrow Road - Credit: Ian Burt

Legendary former Norwich City striker Robert Fleck has spoken of his enjoyment at returning to Carrow Road to play in Football Against Dementia's charity game.

Fleck played for Ken Brown's legends, who beat Paul Chick's All Stars 4-3 on the day in an entertaining affair.

The Scot had a number of chances to grab the spotlight, but it was Grant Holt's late double that stole the headlines as Ryan Jarvis and Ruel Fox put Brown's side in the lead.

Fleck, who scored 84 goals in 299 games across two spells in Norfolk, also played alongside former teammate and Pink Un columnist Chris Sutton, who registered the assist for the first goal.

"It's been a long, long time since I played," said Fleck, "and it showed! But it's great, and it was for a great cause as well, so I'm really pleased.

"It was a decent atmosphere, great fun. For 1,400 people to come out for a great cause on a Sunday afternoon late in September is absolutely magnificent and I can't thank them enough for doing it."

Although the 57-year-old isn't able to attend games regularly, he appreciates the welcome he receives from his former club whenever he does return.

He continued: "They (the club) are very kind to me when I come here. If I phone and I need tickets, they're straight away looking for them, so very kind.

"The club hadn't been (welcoming to its legends and former players) for years, it was an unwelcoming club a few years ago. Then Stuart Webber's come in and he's done absolutely fantastically well to bring it back to the family club it used to be.

"He's got to take a lot of praise for that. It's great, and ex-players want to come back and watch the football now.

"Fair play to Norwich (for allowing their pitch to be used for the game). They deserve big credit for it and hopefully next year it can get a bit bigger, more people will come, and we can advertise it a bit more."

Read the rest of our exclusive interview with Robert Fleck on the Pink Un+ app tomorrow, where he discusses Teemu Pukki and how likely the Finn is to overtake him in the all-time goalscoring stakes.