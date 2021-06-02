Canaries transfer rumours: City closing in on first summer signing

Video

Published: 8:25 AM June 2, 2021 Updated: 8:29 AM June 2, 2021

Norwich City are close to confirming a deal to bring highly-rated Peterborough United youngster Flynn Clarke to the club, according to reports.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder has been a long-term target for the Canaries, with reports in January stating Posh had rejected a bid for the Scotland U19 international. The Telegraph stated that offer was around £300k, with add-ons elevating the figure.

Clarke is highly-rated at London Road and made four appearances during their promotion-winning campaign in League One last season.

The club automatically transfer lists players who enter the final year of his contract, and Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony has confirmed the youngster is set to join a 'Premier League team' in the next few weeks.

That club, according to the Peterborough Telegraph, is Norwich.

Clarke’s agent is Integral Sports Management, whose head of football operations is former Posh player Mark Arber, whose father, Bobby works for City as a scout.

He is seen as a number ten and made his senior debut for the club as a 17-year-old against Hull City earlier this season. He also scored three goals in three group games in this season’s Papa John’s Trophy.

The midfielder has been with the newly-promoted Championship side since he was nine and has played for the club at every young rank before earning a senior call-up under Darren Ferguson. Speaking about the 18-year-old back in September 2020, Posh's boss described him as a 'very good footballer'.

Norwich do tend to sign players young in the hope of developing them into first-team assets. They have shown a pathway that has proved attractive for young talent. In recent months they have also signed Bolton prospect Regan Riley.

Speaking on his podcast 'The Hard Truth', Posh's owner confirmed the talented teenager was signing for the club 'he always wanted to join' and expressed disappointment that Clarke was set to depart the club.

MacAnthony said: “Flynn Clarke will be sold to a Premier League team in the next few weeks. His parents and agent didn’t want him to sign a new contract with us so he will join the club he’s always wanted to join. Flynn has made that pretty clear which is a real shame as he would have featured in the Championship aged 18 next season."