Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City

Live

Follow Live: Canaries stars in international action

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 4:42 PM March 31, 2021    Updated: 4:47 PM March 31, 2021
England's Max Aarons (right) and Switzerlands' Miro Muheim battle for the ball during the 2021 UEFA

Norwich City full-back Max Aarons in England U21 action against Switzerland last week - Credit: PA

Max Aarons and Oliver Skipp both start for the England Under-21s this afternoon, as a busy evening of action for Norwich City players begins.

Todd Cantwell in on the bench for the Young Lions in Slovenia, as Aarons returns to the starting XI against Croatia, a game which has to be won by at least two goals to have any chance of going through.

The young trio or among the eight Canaries players who could be in action tonight, less than 48 hours before Friday's Championship game at Preston, and we'll keep you up-to-date with their progress in the live blog below.

The U21s' final game of their European Championship group stage campaign kicks off at 5pm but the other matches potentially involving City players all kick-off at 7.45pm.

Grant Hanley and Kenny McLean are with Scotland for a World Cup qualifier against minnows the Faroe Islands, while top scorer Teemu Pukki is in Switzerland for a friendly with Switzerland.

Back to qualifying action and Przemek Placheta and Poland take on England at Wembley and Dimitris Giannoulis is with Greece for a home game against Georgia, looking to build on a draw in Spain last week.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norwich City transfer rumours: £9m rated Turkish ace linked
  2. 2 How will the Championship promotion race unfold?
  3. 3 Gibson on what makes Norwich City so special
  1. 4 Desperation to prove City wrong drives Preston keeper
  2. 5 City outcast admits Canaries hold key to his future
  3. 6 Norwich City pay out £6.8m in agents’ fees in latest FA figures
  4. 7 'It does help you grow up' - Spurs loanee maturing at City
  5. 8 Canaries star thinks Finland will make changes for friendly
  6. 9 Final night of international action looms for City players
  7. 10 Ian Clarke: Player of season list shows City's ridiculous strength

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

File photo dated 15-09-2017 of Bournemouth's Josh King.

Canaries should make move for Everton striker

Mark Armstrong

Author Picture Icon
Adam Idah of Norwich City celebrates scoring the first goal against Preston North End during the FA

Chris Goreham: My constant fear when covering Norwich City

Mark Armstrong

Author Picture Icon
Kenny McLean of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, NorwichPic

'I'll be ready' - McLean determined to be available for City at Preston

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Hat trick hero Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates victory at the end of the Premier League match at C

The remarkable numbers behind the Pukki Party

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus