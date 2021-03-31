Live

Published: 4:42 PM March 31, 2021 Updated: 4:47 PM March 31, 2021

Max Aarons and Oliver Skipp both start for the England Under-21s this afternoon, as a busy evening of action for Norwich City players begins.

Todd Cantwell in on the bench for the Young Lions in Slovenia, as Aarons returns to the starting XI against Croatia, a game which has to be won by at least two goals to have any chance of going through.

The young trio or among the eight Canaries players who could be in action tonight, less than 48 hours before Friday's Championship game at Preston, and we'll keep you up-to-date with their progress in the live blog below.

The U21s' final game of their European Championship group stage campaign kicks off at 5pm but the other matches potentially involving City players all kick-off at 7.45pm.

Grant Hanley and Kenny McLean are with Scotland for a World Cup qualifier against minnows the Faroe Islands, while top scorer Teemu Pukki is in Switzerland for a friendly with Switzerland.

Back to qualifying action and Przemek Placheta and Poland take on England at Wembley and Dimitris Giannoulis is with Greece for a home game against Georgia, looking to build on a draw in Spain last week.