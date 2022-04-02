Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Follow live updates from Brighton v Norwich City

David Freezer

Published: 1:45 PM April 2, 2022
Teemu Pukki of Norwich is denied by a last gasp tackle by Dan Burn of Brighton & Hove Albion during

Teemu Pukki in action during Norwich City's goalless draw with Brighton in October - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Survival chances are already very slim for Norwich City but the Canaries take on Brighton this afternoon knowing a win would keep hopes of a great escape alive. 

Both teams are desperate for the victory after losing their last six Premier League matches. 

The big difference, however, is that Brighton are already looking safe on 33 points in 13th place and set for a sixth successive season in the top flight. 

City are bottom and eight points from safety though, after a 2-1 defeat at Leeds prior to a three-week break - which is effectively nine thanks to a goal difference of minus 45. 

You can follow all of the updates, analysis and reaction in our NCFC Live blog.

Coverage is available exclusively to Pink Un+ subscribers, with our reporters taking comments and questions from City fans before, during and after the game.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Norwich City

