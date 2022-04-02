Follow live updates from Brighton v Norwich City

Match Coverage

Teemu Pukki in action during Norwich City's goalless draw with Brighton in October - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Survival chances are already very slim for Norwich City but the Canaries take on Brighton this afternoon knowing a win would keep hopes of a great escape alive.

Both teams are desperate for the victory after losing their last six Premier League matches.

The big difference, however, is that Brighton are already looking safe on 33 points in 13th place and set for a sixth successive season in the top flight.

City are bottom and eight points from safety though, after a 2-1 defeat at Leeds prior to a three-week break - which is effectively nine thanks to a goal difference of minus 45.

