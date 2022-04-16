Follow live updates Manchester United v Norwich City

Match Coverage

Norwich City travel to Manchester United today hoping to cause an upset at Old Trafford. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City's hopes of survival hang by a thread as they travel to Old Trafford hoping to inflict more pain on a weary Manchester United side.

Dean Smith's men remain seven points behind 17th placed Everton with as many games to play.

City have picked up four points from their last two games against Brighton and Burnley and head to the north west with a renewed confidence ahead of the final stretch of the season.

Goals from Pierre Lees-Melou and Teemu Pukki secured a much-needed 2-0 victory over struggling Burnley, who responded by sacking manager Sean Dyche on Friday.

Manchester United limp into this fixture amid another barrage of criticism following an anaemic performance last weekend against Everton.

City arrive at Old Trafford hoping to inflict more misery on a club whose own supporters are planning protests and speculation around their next manager persists.

Ralf Rangnick's side are hoping to provide a response to last Saturday's loss to Everton to keep their own hopes for finishing in the top four alive.

Manchester United recorded a 1-0 victory in the reverse fixture at Carrow Road in December, with Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty proving enough to record all three points.

You can follow all of the updates, analysis and reaction in our NCFC Live blog.

