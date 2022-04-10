Follow live updates from Norwich City v Burnley

Match Coverage

Norwich City host Burnley at Carrow Road hoping to record a win to lift the mood of everyone associated with the club.

Everton's victory over Manchester United left the Canaries 10 points from safety and left their already slim survival hopes hanging by a thread.

They welcome Sean Dyche's side Burnley to NR1 this afternoon hoping to make up ground on the Clarets, who still have aspirations of remaining in the division after an important 3-2 victory over Everton in midweek.

City haven't won a Premier League game since their 3-0 victory over Watford back in January.

Burnley have only won back to back games in the Premier League on one occasion this season. They require three points to keep the pressure on Frank Lampard's side as the race for survival heats up with eight matches to go.

The pair played out a goalless draw at Turf Moor in the reverse fixture back in October.

