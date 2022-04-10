Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Follow live updates from Norwich City v Burnley

Connor Southwell

Published: 12:40 PM April 10, 2022
Nathan Collins of Burnley and Teemu Pukki of Norwich in action during the Premier League match at Tu

Norwich City host Burnley at Carrow Road this afternoon. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City host Burnley at Carrow Road hoping to record a win to lift the mood of everyone associated with the club. 

Everton's victory over Manchester United left the Canaries 10 points from safety and left their already slim survival hopes hanging by a thread.

- Click here to view our NCFC Live blog or access via the Pink Un+ app on your mobile device

They welcome Sean Dyche's side Burnley to NR1 this afternoon hoping to make up ground on the Clarets, who still have aspirations of remaining in the division after an important 3-2 victory over Everton in midweek.

City haven't won a Premier League game since their 3-0 victory over Watford back in January. 

Burnley have only won back to back games in the Premier League on one occasion this season. They require three points to keep the pressure on Frank Lampard's side as the race for survival heats up with eight matches to go. 

The pair played out a goalless draw at Turf Moor in the reverse fixture back in October. 

You can follow all of the updates, analysis and reaction in our NCFC Live blog.

Coverage is available exclusively to Pink Un+ subscribers, with our reporters taking comments and questions from City fans before, during and after the game.

- Click here to access our NCFC Live blog or view via the Pink Un+ app on your mobile device

Norwich City vs Burnley

