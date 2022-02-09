Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Follow live updates from Norwich City v Crystal Palace

David Freezer

Published: 7:00 PM February 9, 2022
The players take to the pitch before the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Pa

Norwich City return to Carrow Road action tonight when they take on Crystal Palace - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City take on Crystal Palace in Premier League action at Carrow Road tonight - and you can follow all of the action in our NCFC Live blog.

The Canaries go into the game looking to build on four wins in their last five games after a 1-0 victory at Wolves on Saturday in the FA Cup fourth round.

City dropped back into the relegation zone last night thanks to Newcastle's 3-1 home win over Everton but would move back out of the bottom three with a win tonight.

You can follow all of the updates, analysis and reaction with our reporters in the NCFC Live blog.

Norwich City vs Crystal Palace

