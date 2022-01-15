Follow live updates from Norwich City v Everton

Norwich City return to Carrow Road action after three games in London - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City return to Carrow Road action this afternoon and you can follow live updates as the Canaries take on fellow Premier League strugglers Everton.

City have lost their last six league games without scoring a goal after a 2-0 defeat at West Ham on Wednesday night.

- Click here to access our NCFC Live blog or access via the Pink Un+ app on your mobile device

You can follow all of the updates, analysis and reaction with our reporters in our NCFC Live blog.

Live coverage is now available exclusively to Pink Un+ subscribers, with David Freezer taking comments and questions from City fans before, during and after the game.

Live team news reaction will still be available as usual on our websites, as well the match report at the final whistle, but Paddy's Pointers are also available exclusively to subscribers.

- If you've not already signed up to Pink Un+ click here to subscribe for £1.99 per month, with your first 30 days free

- Click here to access our NCFC Live blog or access via the Pink Un+ app on your mobile device

EXPLAINED: Our new Pink Un+ subscription service