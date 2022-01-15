Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Follow live updates from Norwich City v Everton

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 2:15 PM January 15, 2022
The Norwich players look dejected after conceding their side‚Äôs 1st goal during the Premier League

Norwich City return to Carrow Road action after three games in London - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City return to Carrow Road action this afternoon and you can follow live updates as the Canaries take on fellow Premier League strugglers Everton.

City have lost their last six league games without scoring a goal after a 2-0 defeat at West Ham on Wednesday night.

You can follow all of the updates, analysis and reaction with our reporters in our NCFC Live blog.

Live team news reaction will still be available as usual on our websites, as well the match report at the final whistle

Norwich City vs Everton

