Follow live updates from Norwich City v Newcastle United

Norwich City host a refreshed Newcastle United hoping to record back to back wins at Carrow Road for the first time this season.

The Canaries' performances in the last two matches have been vastly improved, although individual errors cost them from leaving Old Trafford with a point that their display merited last weekend.

Dean Smith's side are hoping a victory today will move them off the foot of the table and reduce the gap to 17th placed Everton to five points. Their faint hopes of survival continue to hang by a thread, however.

Newcastle were embroiled in the relegation dogfight at one stage but heavy investment in the January transfer window and shrewd coaching from Eddie Howe has seen them reach the magic 40 points.

