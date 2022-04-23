Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Match Coverage

Follow live updates from Norwich City v Newcastle United

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 1:40 PM April 23, 2022
Joe Willock of Newcastle United and Lukas Rupp of Norwich in action during the Premier League match

Norwich City face Newcastle United at Carrow Road today. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City host a refreshed Newcastle United hoping to record back to back wins at Carrow Road for the first time this season. 

The Canaries' performances in the last two matches have been vastly improved, although individual errors cost them from leaving Old Trafford with a point that their display merited last weekend. 

- Click here to view our NCFC Live blog or access via the Pink Un+ app on your mobile device

Dean Smith's side are hoping a victory today will move them off the foot of the table and reduce the gap to 17th placed Everton to five points. Their faint hopes of survival continue to hang by a thread, however. 

Newcastle were embroiled in the relegation dogfight at one stage but heavy investment in the January transfer window and shrewd coaching from Eddie Howe has seen them reach the magic 40 points.

You can follow all of the updates, analysis and reaction in our NCFC Live blog.

Coverage is available exclusively to Pink Un+ subscribers, with our reporters taking comments and questions from City fans before, during and after the game.

- If you've not already signed up to Pink Un+ click here to subscribe for £1.99 per month, with your first 30 days free

- Click here to access our NCFC Live blog or view via the Pink Un+ app on your mobile device

Don't Miss

Pierre Lees-Melou of Norwich in action during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester

Interview

No regrets for Lees-Melou over decision to swap Nice for Norwich

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Manchester United loanee Brandon Williams is available for Norwich City's Premier League game against Newcastle United

Interview

Williams maps out survival route for City

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
The lovely PinkUn ladies are on hand to help you download the PinkUn app at the PinkUn and Canary pu

Free pints for Pink Un+ subscribers ahead of City's clash with Newcastle

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Teemu Pukki of Norwich and Oliver Skipp of Tottenham Hotspur in action during the Premier League mat

Former City loanee Skipp extends Spurs contract

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon