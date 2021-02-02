Former Canaries seal deadline day moves

Published: 2:59 PM February 2, 2021 Updated: 3:03 PM February 2, 2021

Former Norwich City academy midfielder Adam Phillips, in action for loan club Morecambe at Chelsea in the FA Cup last month - Credit: PA

Three former Norwich City players sealed moves on the final day of the winter transfer window, with two of them stepping up in the hope of being involved in the League One promotion race.

Diallang Jaiyesimi was released by the Canaries last summer after playing an influential role in helping Swindon to seal promotion from League Two while on loan.

The 21-year-old winger remained an important player for the Robins, with four goals and four assists in 21 matches so far this season, which brought interest from Charlton Athletic late in the transfer window.

The Addicks sealed a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee to allow former Canaries prospect Jaiyesimi to swap a team in the relegation zone in League One for a team in the hunt for a play-off place, as well as return to his south London roots with a three-and-a-half-year contract.

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer told his club's website: "I'm over the moon to get him. He's a good player, he's young, he's going to bring us something different. We worked hard to get this one over the line, it has been a long day, we got this right at the death at the deadline.

"If I was to liken him to someone, it would probably be [Jonathan] Leko, with that unpredictability - you never know what he is going to do. We experienced that when he scored against us. He has that unpredictability we need in that final third."

Jaiyesimi joined Norwich from non-league Dulwich Hamlet in January 2016 and spent time on loan in League Two with Grimsby and Yeovil, recovering from a serious knee injury to get his career back on track at Swindon last season.

Elsewhere, former City U23 midfielder Adam Phillips was recalled from a successful League Two stint at Morecambe by his Premier League parent club Burnley, to join League One play-off hopefuls Accrington Stanley.

Remaining in Lancashire, the 23-year-old former Liverpool trainee leaves with Morecambe sixth in League Two after contributing an impressive 10 goals and seven assists in 33 games in all competitions, five of which were penalties.

Phillips had also impressed with the Shrimpers during the second half of last season but now joins up with Accrington at a higher level.

The former England Under-17 international joined Norwich in 2017 after being released by Liverpool and had brief loans at Cambridge United and Hamilton Academical before his contract was cancelled by mutual consent in February 2019, going on to earn a contract at Burnley after a successful trial. He was an unused substitute for two first-team matches during his time at City.

Also moving on deadline day was former Canaries under-23 striker Tristan Abrahams, switching League Two clubs to return to Leyton Orient on loan from Newport County.

Released in the summer of 2019, the 22-year-old was a regular during his opening 18 months with Newport and made a great start to this season, scoring goals against Swansea, Watford and Newcastle as County reached the fourth round of the League Cup.

He has fallen out of favour though and joins Orient on loan with eight goals in 28 games to his name so far this season, despite the Os only being four points behind seventh-placed Newport.

Abrahams told Orient's website: “I’m buzzing. I’m so happy to be back, this is my home. I know a lot of the boys here.

"When you move mid-season, you want to hit the ground running; coming back here I know a lot of the people, staff and the philosophy of the club. It was an easy decision to come back.”

The forward was signed by Norwich from Orient in 2017 in a deal reportedly worth around £250,000 but he didn't get near the first team, having League Two loan spells at Exeter and Yeovil.