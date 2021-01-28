Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Former Canaries coach joins Republic of Ireland set-up

Chris Lakey

Published: 2:19 PM January 28, 2021   
Goalkeeper coach Dean Kiely celebrates Norwich City's Championship play-off final victory with Alex

Former Norwich City goalkeeping coach Dean Kiely has been appointed in the same role with the Republic of Ireland.

The former international joins Stephen Kenny's coaching staff ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualification campaign getting under way in March.
Alan Kelly stepped down from the role earlier this month and cited the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as his reason for leaving.

Kiely, who won 11 senior caps, joined Norwich in February 2015,  and departed in July 2017.

"It was a tremendous honour to represent Ireland as a player and now, to get the opportunity to represent my country as a coach, it brings up exactly the same emotions," said Kiely, currently goalkeeping coach at Crystal Palace. "I've always watched from afar as a fan and I really believe there are exciting times ahead in Irish football."
Part of the Ireland squad which qualified for the 2002 World Cup, Kiely made more than 750 appearances during a playing career spanning two decades.

