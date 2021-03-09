Published: 11:44 AM March 9, 2021 Updated: 11:56 AM March 9, 2021

League One promotion hopefuls Lincoln head to Ipswich tonight with a resurgent Norwich City academy product in their ranks, after being named in the division's Team of the Week.

Scottish midfielder Conor McGrandles joined Norwich in August 2014, joining for an undisclosed fee which Falkirk said had been a club record sale for them, reported as a deal that was worth up to £1million.

Conor McGrandles in Championship action for Norwich against Millwall in December 2014 - Credit: Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

He had broken through as a 17-year-old and had made 70 appearances in the Scottish Championship as a teen and followed Gary Holt to Norfolk, after the former Canaries midfielder left his role as manager to become Neil Adams' assistant.

McGrandles made his City debut when he came on with 14 minutes remaining of a 6-1 home win over Millwall on Boxing Day and was an unused substitute for another three Championship games, but the majority of 2014-15 was as a regular at under-21 level.

He wasn't involved at senior level after Alex Neil had inspired promotion to the Premier League and returned to Falkirk on loan, only to suffer a double leg break in his fifth appearance.

The Scot did return to U21 action during the second half of 2016-17 but the one-year option in his contract wasn't activated that summer.

He scored four goals in 91 games for League One side MK Dons across the next three seasons, helping them bounce straight back to League One in 2019.

Lincoln signed the former Canaries prospect last summer and so far he has scored five goals in 34 games - all five of which have been in his 11 appearances since returning to action in January after a month out injured.

His latest, a curling strike from the edge of the area during a 3-0 home win over Crewe on Saturday, helped ensure the third-placed Imps recovered from back-to-back defeats to remain within two points of leaders Hull.

That saw McGrandles named in the League One Team of the Week, after a performance rated as 8.1 out of 10 by WhoScored.com, and tonight Lincoln are in action at Portman Road as Ipswich try to keep their play-off hopes alive and get the first win of new manager Paul Cook's reign.

Imps boss Michael Appleton spoke of McGrandles' form, speaking to the Lincolnshire Echo after Saturday's win, saying: "It’s not just his goals, it’s his performances as a whole, defending in his own box, attacking in the opposition’s box."