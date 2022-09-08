Former City midfielder takes charge at Brighton

News

Former Norwich City midfielder Andrew Crofts has taken on the role of interim head coach at Brighton following Graham Potter’s move to Chelsea.

Under-21 coach Crofts, who made 70 appearances for the Canaries after joining from the south coast club in 2010, will be supported by his assistant Shannon Ruth, set-play coach Nick Stanley, Adam Lallana and assistant goalkeeping coach Jack Stern.

Potter was announced as Chelsea’s new boss on Thursday afternoon to replace Thomas Tuchel, signing a five-year-contract that also saw his backroom team depart with him for Stamford Bridge.

Seagulls chairman Tony Bloom told Brighton’s official website: “I am very disappointed that Graham will be leaving us. He has done exceptionally well over the past three-and-a-bit seasons, he is an exceptional head coach and an exceptional person. He will be hugely missed at our football club.

"He leaves an excellent legacy for his successor with the club in its highest ever position, and on the back of leading us to our highest finish in the club’s history last season.

“I would like to thank Graham, Billy, Bjorn, Bruno, Ben and Kyle for their work here, and wish them all the very best for the future.

“While our attention is now on appointing Graham’s successor as head coach our immediate focus, of course, is on Saturday’s game at Bournemouth and supporting Andrew Crofts as interim head coach.”

Technical director David Weir added: “I would like to thank Graham and all his staff for everything they’ve done. They have been a pleasure to work with throughout my time at the club. Graham has done a superb job for us and I wish him well for the future.

“However, we need to move on quickly and the main priority now is to give Crofty all the support he needs in preparing the players for the game at Bournemouth this weekend.

“He took training today and will take the team for the game. Simultaneously, we will start work on recruiting a new head coach, and after the weekend we have period of time to do that.”