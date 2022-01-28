Video

Timm Klose competes with Bristol City striker Tammy Abraham during a 1-0 win for Norwich City at Carrow Road in August 2016 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Former Norwich City defender Timm Klose is excited to be playing in the Championship again after signing for Bristol City.

The former Switzerland international joined the Robins on trial last week after a season-ending injury for Nathan Baker and has earned a contract until the end of the season.

Klose, 33, was a free agent having reached a mutual agreement to end his Norwich contract a year early last summer after a season on loan with Basel ended with his boyhood club opting not to take up the option for a permanent deal.

"I fell in love with the Championship because I think it's a brilliant league and there's a lot of games. It's a very competitive league and I really love playing in it," the centre-back told his new club's website.

"With my height, I would say I'm very good at heading and I'd also say I can read the game well. I may not be the fastest player on the pitch but sometimes you need to be faster in the head rather than in the feet as a defender.

"I'm really looking forward to proving to myself that I'm capable again and every time I go out on that pitch I'll leave my heart on it. I will give everything for the club."

Klose was a popular player among Norwich fans and scored 10 goals in 128 matches between 2016 and 2020, after joining from Wolfsburg for around £8million.

He was a key part of the Championship title-winning squad under Daniel Farke during 2018-19 but also endured two Premier League relegations with City, returning from a long-term injury to try and earn survival during the Project Restart period of 2020 after injuries to fellow defenders but struggling to get up to speed.

Timm Klose and Marco Stiepermann, left, celebrate Norwich City's Championship title triumph in 2019 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bristol City are in their seventh season in the Championship since promotion as League One champions and sit 16th, a comfortable 13 points clear of the relegation zone but 11 adrift of the play-offs. They travel to mid-table rivals Preston on Saturday.

"I've played here several times and it's always a hard place to play because they have a good squad and a good mentality," Klose added, having helped City to a 1-0 win at Ashton Gate in January 2018.

"The lads accepted me in very well and with the new training facilities that helped me get a very good look at everything.

"You can sense there is something going on here and that's why I think it's the right decision to join here."

