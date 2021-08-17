Former City keeper joins Bournemouth

Published: 3:37 PM August 17, 2021

Orjan Nyland of Norwich warms up before the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 20/03/2021 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Former Norwich City goalkeeper Orjan Nyland has signed for Bournemouth on a free transfer.

Nyland has signed a short-term deal with the Cherries after impressive manager Scott Parker on trial.

"We’re pleased to bring Orjan to the club," Parker told the Cherries website.

"He brings a wealth of experience both in the Championship and internationally, and we’re looking forward to having him as part of the squad.

“He’ll add good competition to Mark Travers and Will Dennis, it’s been an area we’ve needed to look at and I’m excited about working with him.”

Nyland is set to be part of the Bournemouth squad for Wednesday night's Championship match at Birmingham City.

“We are delighted to have secured Orjan’s signature and are very much looking forward to working with him," said Cherries chief executive Neill Blake.

“I know Scott and his team have been very impressed with him in training and he brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to what is a fairly youthful and talented goalkeeping department.

“Orjan has played domestically at the top level in three different countries and has also been capped by Norway. I am sure he will prove to be an excellent addition to the squad.”

Former Aston Villa keeper, Nyland, was on the bench for 11 Championship games with City last season after signing a short-term deal at Carrow Road in January. Nyland was back-up to Tim Krul but City decided to pursue Angus Gunn this summer as deputy to the Dutch international.