Former City midfielder confirms he will retire

Alex Tettey with the Championship trophy at the end of his final Norwich City season - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City legend Alex Tettey has confirmed he will retire at the end of the current season in Norway, as he had suggested could be the case when he returned to Rosenborg in May.

The midfielder left the Canaries on a high as he helped to seal a second Championship title in three seasons, with his contract not being renewed after nine years in Norfolk following promotion to the Premier League.

He returned to Trondheim to play for Rosenborg, signing a one-season deal and saying he wanted to end his career with his hometown club, with the potential for moving into academy coaching.

The 35-year-old missed the first month of the 2021 campaign as he recovered from his season with City but has made 12 appearances in all competitions, including six in a Europa Conference League qualifying campaign that ended at the final stage with defeat to his former club Rennes in August.

However, with five league matches remaining, Tettey has only featured in two of the last eight games for Rosenborg.

"This will be my last season," he told Norwegian broadcaster NRK. "I should preferably play five, two or 10 minutes. If it gets too much over time, I struggle.

"As long as I do not play a game, I can reasonably train, have a few days off, then it's okay with my knees. As soon as the amount becomes too much, I struggle."

The former Norway international, who made 263 appearances to finish joint 32nd in City's all-time appearances list, has been an unused substitute for Rosenborg's last three games.

Managed by former Norwich player Aage Hareide, the 26-time champions sit fourth and are two points from another Europa Conference League qualifying place, with Bodo-Glimt in firm control of the title race.

"Most of it is about the knees," Tettey continued. "People forget that I have had a whole season, so I came straight into the season with Rosenborg.

"When you are 35 years old and have a bad knee, it will be like this. It's something I have accepted and it's alright."

Tettey was a guest on BBC Radio Five Live last week to discuss City's struggles in the Premier League, saying that he was still hopeful that a first win would release the pressure and allow a push for survival.

