Former City midfielder secures deadline day switch

Former Norwich City midfielder Tom Trybull has sealed a deadline day move in Germany.

The 28-year-old agreed to end his Canaries contract a year early last summer after five goals in 80 games across three seasons.

Having spent the last campaign on loan in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers, making 26 appearances, he returned to Germany with Bundesliga Two side Hannover.

However, after six appearances he found himself on the bench and agreed to bring an end to that one-year deal early with Hannover in mid-table.

Now the German is taking on a relegation battle with Sandhausen, a team three places and seven points lower in the second-tier table.

"I'm looking forward to being in Sandhausen and to successfully shaping the sporting future together with the fans, preferably on Saturday in the home game against (Erzgebirge) Aue," Trybull told his new club's website, referring to a home clash with survival rivals.

The Hansa Rostock youth product is a fifth January signing for Sandhausen, alongside a Norwich youth product, Dario Dumic.

Signed from Dutch side Twente, centre-back Dumic only made one appearance for Norwich during 2009-10 before being released but has gone on to earn five international caps for Bosnia & Herzegovina and play for clubs including Brondby and Darmstadt.

Trybull won the Championship title with Norwich during 2018-19 but fell out of favour under Daniel Farke after Premier League relegation the next season.

Sandhausen director of football Mikayil Kabaca added: "We wanted to strengthen our position in central midfield, and we did that by signing Tom.

"Since he was last active in Hannover, he knows the second division and doesn't need any time to get used to it. Thanks to his positions in England and the Netherlands, Tom also has international experience."

NCFC EXTRA: Norwich City Deadline Day Q&A