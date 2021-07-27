Former City skipper a frontrunner for Swansea job
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Former Norwich City skipper Russell Martin is the frontrunner for the manager’s job at Swansea City according to reports.
The MK Dons boss has earned plaudits for the style of play he has cultivated at the League One side, prompting the Swans to identify him as the man to replace Steve Cooper, who left the Liberty Stadium last week.
Former Chelsea and Derby assistant boss Jody Morris is also in the frame for the job in what seems a straight tussle between the pair.
QPR assistant boss John Eustace had appeared set to take the reins only to perform a U-turn at the last minute due to personal reasons.
Martin took over at MK in November 2019 after the sacking of Paul Tisdale and managed to inspire an upturn in results that saw them avoid relegation that season.
Martin presided over a 13th-placed finish last season and the former Scotland international is highly thought of in coaching circles and seen as someone with a big future.
