Injury may have forced James Vaughan to retire before his 33rd birthday but the former Norwich City striker has bounced back as a sporting director in League Two.

Vaughan remains the Premier League’s youngest scorer after notching for Everton in 2005 at just 16 years and 271 days old but went on to play for a further 12 clubs during his career.

Having scored 18 goals to fire Tranmere Rovers into play-off contention in League Two last season, a knee injury ruined the second half of his campaign. He returned just in time for the play-offs and scored but couldn’t prevent a 3-2 aggregate defeat to Morecambe.

Vaughan revealed he was studying for a master’s degree in sporting directorship as he retired last summer and Tranmere confirmed on Tuesday that he had been appointed to that role at Prenton Park. The Merseyside club currently sit second in the fourth tier.

The former Huddersfield, Crystal Palace and Norwich forward will initially focus on recruitment and lead an ongoing restructuring of the club’s 'footballing processes' after a decision to leave the academy system four years ago.

“Having been around the club for two years now and having spoken with the chairman, I am excited about being able to be part of the project going forwards,” Vaughan said.

“I have always had a good relationship with Micky (Mellon, manager) both as a player and working with him as part of the team involved in building the current squad over the last six months.”

Vaughan was signed by Paul Lambert in 2011 after City had been promoted to the top flight, joining from Everton for a reported £2.5million.

He only managed six appearances, without scoring, as a serious knee injury ruined his first season in Norfolk.

He spent the next season on loan at Huddersfield and scored 14 goals in 33 Championship games to earn a permanent move worth around £1million.

Also speaking to his club’s website, Rovers manager Mellon added: “James is young, modern and dynamic in a very important position for the club’s development.

“I am looking forward to continuing working with him as I know he will bring all the qualities he showed as a player when dealing with the important task of ensuring that we have players both with the ability and the attitude to properly represent this football club.”

