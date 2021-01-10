Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City

Video

Former Norwich academy forward fires Swindon to victory at Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 9:52 AM January 10, 2021   
Diallang Jaiyesimi had been on loan at Swindon this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Former Norwich academy forward scored twice at Portman Road as Swindon beat Ipswich in League One - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Former Norwich City academy forward Diallang Jaiyesimi proved a thorn in Paul Lambert's side as he scored twice during Swindon's 3-2 win at Ipswich on Saturday evening.

The 21-year-old took his goal tally to four for the season as the Robins claimed the League One points at Portman Road, opening the scoring with a diving header.

Town had briefly drawn level but a brilliant strike from Scott Twine was added to by Jaiyesimi's cross from the left wing beating everyone to end up in the back of the net in the 67th minute.

The youngster signed for Norwich from non-league Dulwich Hamlet in January 2016 and became a regular at U23 level, with a season on loan in League Two at Grimsby followed by another at Yeovil, that was ruined by a serious knee injury.

He got back on track last season by helping Swindon to promotion and then signed permanently when he was released by the Canaries last summer.

It was his 16th appearance of the season, helping Swindon to move up a place to 22nd and to within a point of getting out of the relegation zone - with a fifth defeat in nine games leaving Ipswich eighth but still only three points adrift of third.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Live

PRESSER LIVE: Norwich City v Coventry City - Dowell undergoes surgery;

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus | Updated

City confirm positive coronavirus cases - Tim Krul is one

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon

Video

Five left-backs Norwich City could target this January

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon

Video

City boss on what next after positive Covid tests

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus