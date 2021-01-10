Former Norwich academy forward fires Swindon to victory at Ipswich

Video

Published: 9:52 AM January 10, 2021

Former Norwich academy forward scored twice at Portman Road as Swindon beat Ipswich in League One - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Former Norwich City academy forward Diallang Jaiyesimi proved a thorn in Paul Lambert's side as he scored twice during Swindon's 3-2 win at Ipswich on Saturday evening.

The 21-year-old took his goal tally to four for the season as the Robins claimed the League One points at Portman Road, opening the scoring with a diving header.

Town had briefly drawn level but a brilliant strike from Scott Twine was added to by Jaiyesimi's cross from the left wing beating everyone to end up in the back of the net in the 67th minute.

The youngster signed for Norwich from non-league Dulwich Hamlet in January 2016 and became a regular at U23 level, with a season on loan in League Two at Grimsby followed by another at Yeovil, that was ruined by a serious knee injury.

He got back on track last season by helping Swindon to promotion and then signed permanently when he was released by the Canaries last summer.

It was his 16th appearance of the season, helping Swindon to move up a place to 22nd and to within a point of getting out of the relegation zone - with a fifth defeat in nine games leaving Ipswich eighth but still only three points adrift of third.