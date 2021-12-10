Ex-Norwich boss linked with Ipswich Town vacancy

Could former Norwich City manager Alex Neil be on his way to Ipswich? - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Former Norwich City boss Alex Neil is reportedly a target for Ipswich Town.

Neil is said by the Daily Record to be on a 'shortlist of potential candidates' to be the next manager at Town, who sacked John Cook last Saturday evening.

The 40-year-old led the Canaries to a Championship play-off semi-finals defeat of Ipswich in 2014/15, before securing promotion to the Premier League with a win over Middlesbrough in the final.

He was sacked by Norwich in March 2017 and returned to management with Preston, leaving North End in March this year.

Neil is also said to be in the running for the vacancy at Hibernian.

The link with Neil might not go down well in Suffolk - their previous experience of being led by a former Norwich boss ended disastrously when Paul Lambert - the first man to manage both clubs - led Town to relegation to League One in 2019. He was sacked in February after less than two and a half years at the helm.