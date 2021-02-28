Paul Lambert leaves Ipswich Town by mutual consent

Video

Published: 10:04 PM February 28, 2021

Ex-Norwich City boss Paul Lambert has left his post as manager of Ipswich Town by 'mutual consent'.

The Scot has departed the club alongside assistant Stuart Taylor as a takeover is reportedly imminent. Lambert had a series of talks with owner Marcus Evans and is said to have agreed his pay-off prior to Saturday's 2-1 victory over Doncaster Rovers.

Evans and Lambert had a 'frank exchange of views' during meetings held over the last couple of days, with the 51-year-old claiming he was '99% likely to leave' if the takeover, led by a group of investors involved with American side Pheonix Rising, edges closer.

Unrest from supporters has been growing at a perceived underperformance spearheaded by the former Norwich boss, and he departs the club eighth in League One on the back of two wins against sides currently in the top six.

Lambert had bemoaned the lack of structure at the Suffolk club in a national radio interview but refused to expand on the issues when pressed by the local press. He oversaw relegation from the Championship and a failed attempt to get the club back to the second-tier at the first time of asking.

Former City player Paul Cook is the current favourite to replace Lambert, but won't be in the dugout for their trip to Accrington Stanley in midweek. Ex-Canaries player and coach Matt Gill has been placed in temporary charge.

Paul Lambert had a strong bond with the Norwich City supporters in his time at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Focus Images

Lambert's sacking arrives just over a year after he signed a fresh five-year deal at Portman Road.

The Scot, a City hall of famer for his hugely successful spell at Carrow Road between 2009 and 2012, was appointed Town boss in 2018.

In a statement, Town owner Evans said: “I would like to put on record my sincere thanks to Paul and Stuart for their services to Ipswich Town over the last two and half years.

"I have enjoyed a healthy working relationship with Paul in our time together and he has brought a lot of positive aspects to the club.

“It has, however, become clear after holding discussions over the last few days that there are significant differences of opinion as to the order of immediate priorities and we agreed it was best for us to part company. I would like to wish both Paul and Stuart the best in the future.”