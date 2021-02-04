Ex-Canaries ready to do battle for Swans
- Credit: PA
Two former Canaries are back in the frame to face their old club at Swansea.
Midfielder Korey Smith has missed the last three games with a quad injury but has made good progress while defender Kyle Naughton is available after serving a one-game suspension.
"Korey's close, so I'm hoping he'll be available to be involved on Friday," said Swans boss Steve Cooper.
"Kyle's back from his one-match suspension. No other injuries, touch wood, picked up this week, so we're in good shape."
Paul Arriola will not be available but fellow new signings Morgan Whittaker and Kieron Freeman are in contention.
Arriola signed for the Swans on loan from DC United on Monday night, although he remains in the US.
"Paul Arriola won’t be with us for a while," said Cooper. "Coming from the US, it’s a little bit harder logistically to get in. We’re not quite sure when he’ll arrive. "The other two boys have been in training, and the training ground is vibrant.
"Training has been excellent this week, as it has been for a number of weeks. We look forward to a good game on Friday night."