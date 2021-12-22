Controversial ex-Norwich City sponsor BK8 signs deal with Huddersfield Town

Norwich City's ill-fated former shirt sponsor BK8 has announced it has become Huddersfield Town's new global betting partner.

In June, Norwich City decided to end their affiliation with BK8 after backlash from supporters over controversial marketing material.

An Instagram account which showed the Asian betting firm's branding featured half-dressed women promoting the brand, while YouTube videos also emerged in which women carried out activities with a clear sexual innuendo.

It led to outrage from fans on social media with some feeling like a 'lack of research' had been conducted prior to the deal being announced.

In a statement, the club apologised for any offence caused and admitted: "On this occasion, we got it wrong".

It added: "The club understands the reaction to BK8, their affiliates and other similar brands’ ways of marketing, the values of which do not align with those of the football club."

After announcing the new deal with Championship club Huddersfield Town until the end of the 2021/2022 season, the new partnership will see BK8's logo become visible on several club assets, including match day perimeter board advertising and on the players’ non-match day training kit.

Huddersfield Town chief executive, Mark Devlin, said: “We have spent a lot of time speaking to BK8 in order to understand their values.

“We’ve come to know the central team at BK8, and how they want to operate as a company. BK8 have made a lot of positive moves in recent months and their work with former England footballer Kelly Smith and her charity bears testimony to their efforts.

“We’re confident that they have acted positively and will continue to contribute to grassroot football. Therefore, we are glad to enter into this partnership with BK8 which potentially could grow in the coming years.”

BK8’s European managing director, Michael Gatt, added: “We are absolutely delighted to have partner with Huddersfield Town as their Official Global Betting Partner and we are thrilled that they have been able to see the positive changes we have made as brand in recent months to make this possible.

"In fact we do have plans to work with Huddersfield in some grassroots activation in coming months.”