Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Former Canaries defender in play-off success

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 6:16 PM June 20, 2021   
Hartlepool United's Timi Odusina celebrates with the trophy after winning the shoot-out and promotio

Delight for former Norwich City youngster, who helped Hartlepool to promotion to League Two - Credit: PA

Former Norwich City defender Timi Odusina helped Hartlepool United back into the Football League after a dramatic play-off final victory on Sunday.

Hartlepool looked to be on their way to victory over Torquay United in the National League showdown at Ashton Gate, after Luke Armstrong's first-half strike.

But deep into stoppage time, Torquay keeper Lucas Covolan headed in a dramatic equaliser, only for Hartlepool to go through after a penalty shoot-out.

Odusina joined Hartlepool a year ago after he was released by the Canaries, having already had a successful loan spell in the north-east.

Former Canaries academy keeper Ben Killip - who had loan spells at Lowestoft and King's Lynn Town, was an unused sub for Hartlepool.

Hartlepool's delight at ending a four-year absence from league football meant disappointment for former Dereham Town striker Danny Wright, who missed his effort in the shootout.

Most Read

  1. 1 Farke on his contract situation at City
  2. 2 Mourinho praise for City defender after Euro2020 accolade
  3. 3 WINDOW WATCH: The latest Canaries transfer news and views
  1. 4 Former Norwich City coach moves on again - after just three months
  2. 5 Pukki allays ankle injury fears
  3. 6 Hot property Maddison adds up for City
  4. 7 Modest City ace Hanley loved Harry Kane tussle
  5. 8 City recruitment chief linked with Boro exit
  6. 9 Ex-Canaries striker seals Championship move
  7. 10 Former Canaries defender in play-off success
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

England's Harry Kane (left) and Scotland's Grant Hanley battle for the ball during the UEFA Euro 202

Video

Hail Hanley: Superb shift from City's Scottish international at Wembley

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Sadio Mane struck a winner on Liverpool's last Premier League visit to Norwich City

Updated

City confirm date for Liverpool Premier League opener

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City and Scotland's Grant Hanley is in line for one of the biggest games of his career against England

Video

'I know he gets a little bit of stick' - Scots' chief defends Hanley

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City right back Max Aarons in action against King's Lynn at The Walks back in 2018

Updated

City to kick off pre-season at King's Lynn; Lincoln and Huddersfield tests

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus