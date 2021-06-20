Former Canaries defender in play-off success
- Credit: PA
Former Norwich City defender Timi Odusina helped Hartlepool United back into the Football League after a dramatic play-off final victory on Sunday.
Hartlepool looked to be on their way to victory over Torquay United in the National League showdown at Ashton Gate, after Luke Armstrong's first-half strike.
But deep into stoppage time, Torquay keeper Lucas Covolan headed in a dramatic equaliser, only for Hartlepool to go through after a penalty shoot-out.
Odusina joined Hartlepool a year ago after he was released by the Canaries, having already had a successful loan spell in the north-east.
Former Canaries academy keeper Ben Killip - who had loan spells at Lowestoft and King's Lynn Town, was an unused sub for Hartlepool.
Hartlepool's delight at ending a four-year absence from league football meant disappointment for former Dereham Town striker Danny Wright, who missed his effort in the shootout.
