Former Canaries defender in play-off success

Published: 6:16 PM June 20, 2021

Delight for former Norwich City youngster, who helped Hartlepool to promotion to League Two - Credit: PA

Former Norwich City defender Timi Odusina helped Hartlepool United back into the Football League after a dramatic play-off final victory on Sunday.

Hartlepool looked to be on their way to victory over Torquay United in the National League showdown at Ashton Gate, after Luke Armstrong's first-half strike.

But deep into stoppage time, Torquay keeper Lucas Covolan headed in a dramatic equaliser, only for Hartlepool to go through after a penalty shoot-out.

Odusina joined Hartlepool a year ago after he was released by the Canaries, having already had a successful loan spell in the north-east.

Former Canaries academy keeper Ben Killip - who had loan spells at Lowestoft and King's Lynn Town, was an unused sub for Hartlepool.

Hartlepool's delight at ending a four-year absence from league football meant disappointment for former Dereham Town striker Danny Wright, who missed his effort in the shootout.