Ex-Canaries skipper confirmed as Championship club's new boss

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 6:45 PM August 1, 2021   
Milton Keynes Dons' manager Russell Martin during the Carabao Cup first round match at the Vitality

Russell Martin has left MK Dons to join Swansea - Credit: PA

Former Norwich City skipper Russell Martin has been appointed Swansea's new manager on a three-year deal.

The former Scotland international moves to the Liberty Stadium from MK Dons, despite initially rejecting the Swans' approach.

The Championship club - who lost to Brentford in the play-off final last season - refused to give up and will pay around £400,000 compensation for Martin, who replaces Steve Cooper and will be joined by Luke Williams, another former Canary, Matt Gill, and Dean Thornton from his coaching staff in Milton Keynes.

Chief executive Julian Winter told the club's official website: "We are delighted with the appointment of Russell as our new head coach.

"He very much fits the profile of a young and hungry coach who wants to succeed. After earning plaudits with Milton Keynes Dons for the attractive, attacking style that he implemented, we quickly realised Russell would be the right person to take us forward.

"He captained Peterborough and Norwich as well as winning promotion on five separate occasions (as a player), which tells you everything about his leadership qualities and winning mentality."

Martin was appointed at Stadium MK in November 2019 and guided the club away from relegation danger in his first season.

Last term the Dons finished 13th in League One and only Manchester City and Barcelona had a higher possession percentage in Europe.

Swansea made an official approach for Martin on Friday, a day before the Dons' first game of the season which angered the League One club.

They lost 5-0 to Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup first round, Martin's final game in charge.

A Dons statement on Saturday read: "MK Dons can confirm that an official approach has been made by Swansea City to speak to Russell Martin regarding their vacant managerial position.

"To our extreme disappointment, this was received less than 24 hours prior to our first competitive fixture of the season. To minimise disruption to our players and our match preparation, it was decided that this would be discussed after today's game."

Martin made 309 appearances for Norwich between 2009 and 2018, playing a major role in two promotions to the Premier League, including captaining the 2015 play-off final triumph at Wembley.


