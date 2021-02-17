Former Norwich City striker John Manning dies
- Credit: Archat library
Former Norwich City forward John Manning has died at the age of 80.
Manning joined the Canaries from Shrewsbury Town in September 1967 for a fee of £21,000 and scored 22 goals in 67 games before leaving for Bolton Wanderers in March 1969.
He formed a strong partnership with Hugh Curran during the reign of Lol Morgan as manager, wearing the number nine shirt and scoring regularly during two seasons which ended in mid-table finishes in the second tier.
Reports at the time suggested Manning had asked to leave City to return to the north-west ahead of his sale to Bolton for around £20,000, to be closer to family in his home town of Liverpool.
He also played for Tranmere Rovers, Walsall, Crewe Alexandra and Barnsley - scoring over 70 goals for Tranmere across two spells.
According to the Canary Citizens book, Manning was a player renowned for his strong heading ability. He became a coach at Crewe and had coaching stints abroad, including in Saudi Arabia, before returning to England and working as a scout for Birmingham and Brighton. Away from football he worked as a sales manager for a chemical company.
It's understood he was being treated for Alzheimer's disease at a care facility in Liverpool in the past year.
