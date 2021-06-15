Ex-Norwich striker signs for Carlisle United

Published: 8:59 AM June 15, 2021

Former Norwich City striker Tristan Abrahams has signed for Carlisle United.

The 22-year-old, who was with Newport County, joined Norwich from Leyton Orient in 2017 but never made a senior appearance.

He spent two seasons at Carrow Road, during which he was loaned to Orient, Exeter and Yeovil, and was released at the end of his contract. He joined Newport in the summer of 2019.

"I’m delighted with this one," said Carlisle boss Chris Beech. "Tristan is a really exciting player, he fits the way we look to play and has those physical attributes of pace power and strength, plus he’s got goals in him with his technical abilities.

“We actually had our eyes on Tristan last year, but Newport decided they wanted to keep him in the building, and he went on to score a flurry of goals for them early in the season."