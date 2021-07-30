Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Ex-Norwich City striker heading for Finland

Chris Lakey

Published: 5:49 PM July 30, 2021   
Kei Kamara of Norwich City

Kei Kamara in action for Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Former Norwich City striker Kei Kamara is moving to Finland.

The 36-year-old, a free agent since the 2020 MLS season came to a close in America, has joined HIFK.

"I've officially signed a deal with HIFK. Yep, it's official," Kamara said in a Twitter post. "I'm so grateful. Here I am in beautiful Finland, I'm out here. The most historic club in the country, that's who I'm with. I'm super excited."

Kamara joined the Canaries on loan from Sporting Kansas City in January 2013. He scored in a 2-1 win over Everton, but in seven starts and four appearances off the bench, he failed to add to his tally and City decided not to take up the option of a permanent transfer.

It was i9n the MLS where he found great success, with 130 goals and 47 assists in 359 appearances after making his debut in 2006, playing for Columbus Crew, Vancouver Whitecaps and the New England Revolution .

His new club are sixth in the Finnish top flight.

"I've been working for it, I'm ready for it," Kamara said. "I've been training, I was waiting for the right opportunity and this is it."

