McCarthy making 'no promises' to former City forward

Published: 12:22 PM July 28, 2021

Marley Watkins has been training with Cardiff City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Cardiff City boss Mick McCarthy isn’t making any promises over the potential signing of former Norwich City forward Marley Watkins.

Watkins has featured in two of the Bluebirds’ pre-season friendlies so far, most recently in the 4-0 defeat to Southampton on Tuesday evening.

The 30-year-old has been training with Cardiff this summer after leaving Bristol City but McCarthy wouldn’t commit to signing him on a contract any time soon.

"Marley asked if he could come in and train,” the former Ipswich Town chief told Wales Online. “I've known Marley a long time, I like him, he played at Barnsley and had a very good time.

"He's had a couple of injuries which have restricted him.

"I said, 'Look, you can come in and train' and, to be honest, with our lack of numbers it's been good to have him.

"I thought he did alright in the first half. But there's no promises on anything.

"But I thought he started the game really well. He did OK."

Watkins joined Norwich on a free transfer from Barnsley in the summer of 2017 but made just 12 Championships appearances for the Canaries, scoring one goal in a League Cup win over Charlton.