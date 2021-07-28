Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

McCarthy making 'no promises' to former City forward

Author Picture Icon

Mark Armstrong

Published: 12:22 PM July 28, 2021   
Marley Watkins should have scored on more than one occasion on his full Norwich City debut at Fulham

Marley Watkins has been training with Cardiff City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Cardiff City boss Mick McCarthy isn’t making any promises over the potential signing of former Norwich City forward Marley Watkins. 

Watkins has featured in two of the Bluebirds’ pre-season friendlies so far, most recently in the 4-0 defeat to Southampton on Tuesday evening. 

The 30-year-old has been training with Cardiff this summer after leaving Bristol City but McCarthy wouldn’t commit to signing him on a contract any time soon. 

"Marley asked if he could come in and train,” the former Ipswich Town chief told Wales Online. “I've known Marley a long time, I like him, he played at Barnsley and had a very good time. 

"He's had a couple of injuries which have restricted him. 

"I said, 'Look, you can come in and train' and, to be honest, with our lack of numbers it's been good to have him. 

"I thought he did alright in the first half. But there's no promises on anything. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Norwich City transfer rumour: Boro full-back on the radar
  2. 2 Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries target Greece wonderkid
  3. 3 Financial clause revealed in Rashica move to Norwich City
  1. 4 Is it much ado about nothing for worried Norwich fans?
  2. 5 Former City skipper a frontrunner for Swansea job
  3. 6 City forward closing in on Huddersfield loan move
  4. 7 'They want the best for me' - Youngster's debt to City for loan chance
  5. 8 HAVE YOUR SAY: Where will Norwich City finish in the Premier League next season?
  6. 9 Hibs role too good to turn down for ex-City chief
  7. 10 The issues facing Norwich City chief Farke ahead of Liverpool opener

"But I thought he started the game really well. He did OK." 

Watkins joined Norwich on a free transfer from Barnsley in the summer of 2017 but made just 12 Championships appearances for the Canaries, scoring one goal in a League Cup win over Charlton. 

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Norwich City's chief operating officer Ben Kensell Picture: Tony Thrussell

Former Norwich City chief set for Hibs

Mark Armstrong

Author Picture Icon
Adam Idah smashes home Norwich City's second in a 2-0 friendly win over Huddersfield 

Opinion

Canaries Q&A: City prepare for Coventry and Blades

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
GassanAhadme

Video

Norwich City loan watch: Ahadme on target again

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
The traveling Norwich fans before the Premier League match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield Picture by Pa

City will have away fans at Sheffield United

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus