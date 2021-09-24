Former Norwich City youngster loving Scotland return

Published: 3:19 PM September 24, 2021

Former Norwich City youngster Aidan Fitzpatrick is delighted with his move back to Queen of the South - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Aidan Fitzpatrick says it was an easy decision to leave Norwich for a second spell with Queen of the South.

The 20-year-old spent time on loan at Palmerston Park last season, and when it was clear he was surplus to requirements at Carrow Road, he jumped at the opportunity to return in the summer.

“It was an easy decision to make to come back here,” he told the Daily Record. “They know how I am and I know how they are, so it really wasn’t a hard decision.

“This is the first time I’ve had playing in front of the fans and what a feeling.

“Norwich had said that I wasn’t going to get a new deal next year and that I would probably be playing in the under-23s set up.

“It’s not nice to hear, so when Queens came in I jumped at the chance to go and show what I can do.

“The manager, Allan Johnston, played in my position out wide and he said he knows what I am good at and helped me before.

“But now he wants me in different positions including up front.

“I played at number 10 and nine at Norwich when things changed so it is nothing I am not used to.

“I’m happy to play anywhere to be honest and, given the chance, I am happy to be back out there on the pitch with first team football.

“The reason I signed last time was because the manager could teach me things so it was the easiest choice to come back here.

“There are a lot of experienced other boys in the team who tell me stuff in training like when to go and when not to in situations.

“There are a few boys I know from my last time here and some that were not here last season.

“But if I end up as a striker then the assistant manager, Sandy Clark, can help me from his days up front.”

Fitzpatrick is expected to feature for Queen of the South in their Championship trip to Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Saturday.