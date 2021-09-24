Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Former Norwich City youngster loving Scotland return

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 3:19 PM September 24, 2021   
Aidan Fitzpatrick of Norwich City U23’s and Rob Nizet of Norwich City U23’s during Norwich City U23

Former Norwich City youngster Aidan Fitzpatrick is delighted with his move back to Queen of the South - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Aidan Fitzpatrick says it was an easy decision to leave Norwich for a second spell with Queen of the South. 

The 20-year-old spent time on loan at Palmerston Park last season, and when it was clear he was surplus to requirements at Carrow Road, he jumped at the opportunity to return in the summer. 

“It was an easy decision to make to come back here,” he told the Daily Record. “They know how I am and I know how they are, so it really wasn’t a hard decision. 

“This is the first time I’ve had playing in front of the fans and what a feeling. 

“Norwich had said that I wasn’t going to get a new deal next year and that I would probably be playing in the under-23s set up. 

“It’s not nice to hear, so when Queens came in I jumped at the chance to go and show what I can do. 

“The manager, Allan Johnston, played in my position out wide and he said he knows what I am good at and helped me before. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Derby County struggles vindicate Norwich approach for Farke
  2. 2 Iwan Roberts: Don't blame formations for Norwich City's poor form
  3. 3 PRESSER: Everton v City - Rashica a doubt; Normann and Sargent fit
  1. 4 Honesty is the best policy for City, according to ex-Canaries winger
  2. 5 So where's Norwich City's next point coming from?
  3. 6 Farke on why three could be the magic number for City
  4. 7 'There's more to come' - Gilmour reflects on start to life at Norwich
  5. 8 City star pencils in Anthony Joshua night out after Everton clash
  6. 9 The record-setting day Norwich made the Toffees come unstuck
  7. 10 Farke reveals Tzolis' 'punishment' for penalty gaffe

“But now he wants me in different positions including up front. 

“I played at number 10 and nine at Norwich when things changed so it is nothing I am not used to. 

“I’m happy to play anywhere to be honest and, given the chance, I am happy to be back out there on the pitch with first team football. 

“The reason I signed last time was because the manager could teach me things so it was the easiest choice to come back here. 

“There are a lot of experienced other boys in the team who tell me stuff in training like when to go and when not to in situations. 

“There are a few boys I know from my last time here and some that were not here last season. 

“But if I end up as a striker then the assistant manager, Sandy Clark, can help me from his days up front.” 

Fitzpatrick is expected to feature for Queen of the South in their Championship trip to Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Saturday.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Blackburn Rovers' Junior Hoilett (left) and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Jamie O'Hara during the Barclay

Talksport pundit unimpressed by Norwich City... again!

Mark Armstrong

Author Picture Icon
Emiliano Buendia of Norwich celebrates scoring his side‚Äôs 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship

David Hannant: It can't just be losing Emi, can it?

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke after Carabao Cup match at Carrow Road against Liverpool

Opinion

Was Farke right to 'go public' over a teenager's mistake?

Chris Lakey

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City attacker Christos Tzolis' penalty miss proved costly and earned him an earful from Daniel Farke

Norwich City vs Liverpool | Video

Farke hammers Tzolis for penalty antics in City defeat

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon