Published: 3:34 PM March 7, 2021 Updated: 3:46 PM March 7, 2021

Norwich City stars Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell have been named in the latest Championship Team of the Week - Credit: Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City players have been a fixture in the Championship Team of the Week throughout this season but that regularity has hit new heights this weekend, with four Canaries named in the latest divisional team.

That follows the seven-game winning streak which has Daniel Farke's team 10 points clear at the summit and on course to bounce straight back to the Premier League, after a 3-0 home win over Luton on Saturday.

Emi Buendia has now been named in the divisional team after six of the last seven matches and was also included in the Team of the Month alongside Oliver Skipp and Grant Hanley, also decided using stats from WhoScored.com.

On this occasion, the Argentine maestro is joined by top scorer Teemu Pukki and fellow creative star Todd Cantwell, as well as goalkeeper Tim Krul.

Krul's inclusion follows a fifth clean sheet in six games to take City's overall tally for the campaign to 15, five sheet of the club record for a season with 11 games still to play.

⭐️ Team of the Week ⭐️



Your stars of the weekend! Powered by @WhoScored ratings 🔋#EFL | #SkyBetChampionship pic.twitter.com/xVuznp5sga — Sky Bet Championship (@SkyBetChamp) March 7, 2021

Pukki took his recent tally to nine goals in seven matches to reach 20 goals for the season and leave him just five short of the 66 goals needed to move into the club's all-time top 10 goal-scorers.

Cantwell returned from two games out with a calf injury to set up Pukki's opener, play a part in the build-up to his second and then score his fourth goal of the season to wrap up the victory with a fine strike in the 73rd minute.

That goal was set up by Buendia, claiming his 11th assist of the campaign, with his deflected shot also falling kindly for Pukki to make it 2-0.

The divisional team is selected based on the WhoScored ratings out of 10, based on key statistics - with Buendia's average rating for the season of 7.72 the highest in the division after 35 games.

City skipper Hanley is ranked fourth in the division for the season so far, on an average rating of 7.28 out of 10.

CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM OF THE WEEK (game day 35): Tim Krul - Norwich (7.3); Andy Yiadom - Reading (8.4), Harry Souttar - Stoke (8.8), Rob Dickie - QPR (8.7), Adam Masina - Watford (9.2); Emi Buendia - Norwich (8.2), Illias Chair - QPR (8.4), Michael Olise - Reading (8.1), Todd Cantwell - Norwich (8.2); Daryl Dike - Barnsley (8.3), Teemu Pukki - Norwich (8.4)

