Video

Published: 10:28 AM February 4, 2021 Updated: 10:44 AM February 4, 2021

Former Norwich winger Sergi Canos, centre, scored his sixth goal of the season as he equalised during Brentford 3-2 win over Bristol City - Credit: PA

Brentford may have gone 19 Championship games unbeaten and closed the gap on leaders Norwich with their latest win, but manager Thomas Frank still thinks his players have room for improvement.

The impressive unbeaten streak, stretching back to a 1-1 draw with the Canaries in October, continued with a hard-fought 3-2 home win over play-off chasing Bristol City on Wednesday night - moving to within four points of City, with a game in hand.

"Not everything was perfect," said Frank. "For me, it was that togetherness, it was that attitude and that desire.

"We wanted to get into the game, we went 1-0 down, we didn't control it as much as we want - but big respect for Bristol, they pressed with intensity and made it difficult for us.

"Bad decisions, especially in the first half, but we got back with a good goal and then second half I thought the first 25 or 30 minutes we were so in control of the game, scored two beautiful goals in the way we want to score them.

"From there we were in control and just made a mistake that made it a tiny bit nervy in the end, but that attitude, desire, togetherness is just incredible in this squad, they want it so badly."

Frank, who was Norwich striker Teemu Pukki's boss at Brondby for 18 months, concluded: "I want some clean sheets, I think we have conceded too many goals, too many soft goals, so there are so many things we can still do better."

The win followed leaders Norwich being held to a 0-0 draw at Millwall on Tuesday night, following a 0-0 draw with Middlesbrough on Saturday, putting added importance on Friday's game away to third-placed Swansea.

The Swans sit a point behind Brentford and also have a game in hand on City, with the Bees going to seventh-placed Boro on Saturday.

"Of course it's nice to be in that position but it's where we are when the season ends, it's all about that," Frank continued, speaking to his club's official website.

"Of course we want to be as high as possible, it's positive to be in the position now, but we have to focus on the next one. We know the 24-hour rule, that's it, then we have to focus on a big game against Middlesbrough.

"We know they are a top team, they just had a lot of signings come in during the January transfer window, they are really going for a push for promotion. They made it very, very difficult for Norwich and the last time we met them - so we need to be bang on."