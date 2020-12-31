Frank thrilled with unity as Bees close on Canaries with win over Bournemouth

Published: 11:01 AM December 31, 2020

It was Brentford who grabbed their chance to close the gap on Championship leaders Norwich City, with Bees boss Thomas Frank thrilled with the way his players have bounced back from last season's play-off final defeat.

Bournemouth went into the game in west London knowing that victory would have left them three points behind the Canaries with a game in hand, after Norwich lost 1-0 at Watford on Boxing Day and were held to a 1-1 home draw by QPR on Tuesday.

It was the hosts moving to within three points of the leaders on Wednesday evening though, with Swansea also missing the chance to cut the gap to two points when they were held to a 0-0 home draw by promotion rivals Reading.

Brentford came from behind to end Bournemouth's run of over eight hours without conceding in an enthralling 2-1 win, thanks to goals from Henrik Dalsgaard and Tariqe Fosu cancelling out Dominic Solanke's early opener.

"We might have gone 15 games unbeaten, but we are humble and we rely on togetherness because no team in the world will achieve anything if they are not together," said Bees manager Frank, whose side were beaten by Fulham in last season's play-off final.

"This group of players have been together for one-and-a-half years now. They had a fantastic season last time and were unlucky, but they are more experienced now individually and as a group and it shows in their performances."

Bournemouth slipped to fourth having drawn 0-0 at Luton prior to Christmas and then seen their home game against Millwall on Boxing Day postponed due to to a Covid-19 outbreak in the opposing camp.

Cherries boss Jason Tindall said: "We were very good and created some excellent opportunities but we didn't take the ones we had and got punished for the two defensive errors we made - that was the difference.

"It was really disappointing because we've been good defensively and for large parts we were tonight. We conceded from a corner for the first time this season and the second goal was unlike us, and that's what is frustrating."

Brentford host play-off hopefuls Bristol City on Saturday, when Bournemouth go to seventh-placed Stoke in the day's late kick-off. Norwich entertain in-form Barnsley and it's third against fifth as Swansea host Watford - as the season reaches the halfway point for most teams.