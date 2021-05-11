Former City coach becomes permanent Preston boss

Video

Published: 3:21 PM May 11, 2021

Former City coach Frankie McAvoy has taken over as Preston boss. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Alex Neil's former assistant boss Frankie McAvoy has been handed the managerial reins at Preston on a permanent basis.

The Scot has been given the job after impressing as North End's caretaker following Neil's departure in March after spending four years in charge at Deepdale.

McAvoy worked alongside Neil at Hamilton and Norwich before making the move from Carrow Road to the North West to link up with the Scot again back in 2017. They were both influential in the Canaries' rise up the Championship table back in 2014/15, with the season culminating in promotion via the playoff final at Wembley.

Preston managed to extract 17 points out of a possible 24 in the final eight games of the campaign overseen by the 53-year-old.

That run of matches included a 1-1 draw with Norwich when Brad Potts nicked a late equaliser against the run of play.

McAvoy served briefly alongside Farke before joining Alex Neil at Deepdale.

Speaking to the club's official website after accepting the role, the Scot said: “I am massively proud. It is a fantastic day for my family and myself. I am over the moon to accept the job.

“I have had a great game introduction and I was told it would be decided after the eight games, so I am thrilled to be given the chance to take the club forward.

“I cannot thank Mr Hemmings and the Hemmings family enough, along with Peter Ridsdale and hopefully, with their faith in trust in me, it can pay off with the backroom team, the players and me going forward into next season."