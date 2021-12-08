Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Nab a free pint before Norwich City v Manchester United this Saturday

Author Picture Icon

Mark Armstrong

Published: 12:12 PM December 8, 2021
The Fat Cat landlord, Colin Keatley, with his special beer, Yeller 'N' Green, to celebrate NCFC winn

Fat Cat landlord Colin Keatley holds up a pint of Yeller 'N' Green and you can have a drink on us this weekend. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Fancy a free pint on us this weekend? 

We’re celebrating the launch of our new Pink Un + app by giving away 500 pints of Yeller ‘N’ Green at the Fat Cat & Canary on Thorpe Road on Saturday. 

Whilst City are preparing for their Premier League clash against Manchester United, we will have 500 Yeller ‘N’ Green beers available to redeem between 1-5pm.  

All you have to do is show one of the Pink Un+ members of staff at the pub your downloaded app, which you have logged into, and we will provide a voucher that can be used to redeem a free pint. 

You can download the app here

Our new app features exclusive features, opinions and videos on all things Norwich City in a sleek new package. 

Whether it’s Paddy’s Pointers, our Six Things wrap of the weekend, opinion columns from Iwan Roberts and Chris Goreham or analysis from our brilliant reporters Paddy Davitt, David Freezer and Connor Southwell, you’ll have new NCFC content to enjoy every day. 

The new Pink Un+ app

The new Pink Un+ app - bringing you the best Norwich City analysis and opinion, seven days a week - Credit: Danielle Booden

You’ll also have exclusive access to a daily newsletter, push notification so you’ll be the first to know on any breaking news, podcasts and Paddy’s Sunday breakfast. 

With minimal advertising and speedy loading times, Pink Un+ will offer all the top content that Canaries fans deserve. 

And for this Saturday only, a free pint into the bargain. 

