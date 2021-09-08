Fresh starts begin following summer departures from City

Published: 6:00 AM September 8, 2021

Emi Buendia celebrates his first Aston Villa goal since joining from Norwich City - Credit: PA

Twelve senior departures contributed to a hectic summer transfer window, with life after Norwich City also beginning for eight academy youngsters.

With the 2021-22 season up and running, here's a look back on which players left the Canaries and where they are plying their trade now.

FIRST TEAM

Emi Buendia (Aston Villa)

The headline exit of the summer, with sporting director Stuart Webber saying the Argentine ace made it clear he wanted the move – which reportedly more than doubled his wages to £80,000 per week.

Smashed City’s record sale, understood to be worth an initial £33million with a potential further £5m to follow and a sell-on clause, for the club’s outstanding Player of the Season.

Has scored once in three Premier League starts so far, curling in a classy equaliser during a 1-1 home draw with Brentford prior to the international break - when he has been caught up in Covid-19 controversy with Argentina.

Alex Tettey (Rosenborg)

Legendary defensive midfielder moved on after nine seasons in Norfolk, having made just five Championship starts last season, providing cover and guidance for Oliver Skipp.

The 35-year-old returned home to Norway and joined former club Rosenborg, with a view to moving into academy coaching in the future, and has made four league starts.

Tettey also started five of six qualifying ties for the Europa Conference League, with victory over opposition from Iceland and Slovenia followed by a 5-1 aggregate defeat to his former French club Rennes.

Mario Vrancic (Stoke)

Another midfielder who didn’t have their contract renewed following promotion, staying in the Championship with Stoke on a one-year deal after contributing three goals and five assists during 34 appearances last season.

The 32-year-old has two assists from five games so far, in a positive start to the campaign for the Potters.

Oliver Skipp (Tottenham)

The England Under-21 midfielder proved an inspired loan signing, finishing third in the Player of the Season voting for his crucial defensive work in midfield.

Currently sitting top of the Premier League having played every minute of Spurs’ three successive wins, after returning from foot surgery at the start of pre-season.

Oliver Skipp, left, has made the breakthrough at Tottenham since his Norwich loan - Credit: PA

Xavi Quintilla (Leganes)

The left-back returned to parent club Villarreal having been on the fringes of City’s title success due to injury issues.

Now in the Spanish second tier, only starting one of his three appearances during a slow start to the campaign for his new club.

Tom Trybull (Hannover)

The 28-year-old came to an agreement to end his contract early, which was due to expire next summer, after spending last season on loan at Blackburn.

Hoping to make his return to the German second tier with Hannover after the international break, after signing a one-year deal, with an option for a further 12 months.

Marco Stiepermann (Paderborn)

Another to reach an agreement to end his contract after entering the final 12 months of his deal, following an illness-affected campaign.

Also returns to Bundesliga Two and has made two substitute appearances in wins for Paderborn, firing early hopes of a promotion push.

Moritz Leitner (Zurich)

Time in the shadows came to an end when also reaching an agreement to end his contract early and has started one of his two Swiss Super League appearances so far.

Debut proved memorable though, playing the full match as Zurich romped to a 10-0 win away to fourth-tier side Solothurn in the Swiss Cup. The 28-year-old former Borussia Dortmund midfielder signed a one-year contract.

Timm Klose (unattached)

Over five years with the Canaries came to an end for the former Wolfsburg defender when he also reached a mutual agreement to end his contract, on deadline day, so that he could search for a new club as a free agent.

Hometown club Basel opted not to sign the 33-year-old permanently after spending last season on loan back home in Switzerland.

Louis Thompson (Portsmouth)

Long-term injury victim had spent 18 months at MK Dons trying to find full fitness so also agreed to part ways this summer, remaining in League One with Portsmouth.

The midfielder is yet to make his Pompey debut, featuring as an unused substitute for the first time prior to the international break.

Orjan Nyland (Bournemouth)

Bournemouth keeper Orjan Nyland looks dejected as Norwich score their sixth goal - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Brought in as experienced cover for Tim Krul for the second half of last season after Michael McGovern’s injury but wasn’t needed.

Nightmare debut came at Carrow Road as a young Cherries team was thrashed 6-0 but a Championship debut followed, keeping a clean sheet in a 0-0 draw at Hull.

Philip Heise (Karlsruher)

The left-back only made one appearance after joining in January 2019 and also agreed to end his contract early so he could sign permanently for loan club Karlsruher.

The 30-year-old has played every minute of five games during a solid start to the season in the German second tier, with his team sitting sixth in the table.

ACADEMY

Rob Nizet (Lecce)

Belgian left-back was allowed to move to the Italian second tier on a permanent deal, despite featuring twice for City’s first team during pre-season, but has only featured for Lecce’s under-19s so far.

Melvin Sitti (unattached)

French midfielder’s loan at Belgian club Waasland-Beveren proved unsuccessful, with a pre-season injury not helping. Agreed to end his contract early.

Aidan Fitzpatrick (unattached)

Former Partick Thistle winger featured regularly in the Scottish Championship for Queen of the South last season but parted ways with City after the transfer window had closed.

Jordan Thomas (Barnet)

Left-back made a very brief Premier League appearance for the Canaries at the end of a 5-0 thrashing at Manchester City last year but a League Two loan at Leyton Orient didn’t work out.

Four appearances for National League side Barnet this season, who have recently signed keeper Aston Oxborough on loan from Norwich as well.

Ethen Vaughan (Burnley)

Right-back has joined his brother in the Burnley academy back home in Lancashire, starting three matches for the Clarets’ under-23s.

William Hondermarck (unattached)

Irish midfielder was on trial at Notts County during pre-season but has been in action for the U23s of Championship side Barnsley recently.

Released after an unsuccessful League Two loan at Harrogate.

Zach Dronfield (Wealdstone)

Has been on the bench for one of the Stones’ National League games but the midfielder is yet to make his debut.

Louis Lomas (Brackley Town)

Has played every minute of five matches in National League North, with Brackley unbeaten and second in the table.