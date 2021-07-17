Friendly double helps City ace maintain momentum

Interview

Published: 6:00 AM July 17, 2021

The summer work is paying off immediately for Kieran Dowell, after scoring a brace as Norwich City kicked off their pre-season games with a victory.

The Canaries beat King’s Lynn Town 3-1 in a friendly in front of 1,600 fans at The Walks last night, with the attacking midfielder scoring twice in the first half and Adam Idah adding a late third.

Dowell, 23, scored five goals in the final 10 matches of last season after shaking off his ankle injury problems to help City seal the Championship title.

After the season was finished he was swiftly seen on social media involved in skills training with a coach back home in Liverpool, being put through his paces with some intense drills.

“I just think, I don’t enjoy just running,” Dowell joked. “It’s a guy who a few of my mates had been with previously so I got in touch with him early doors.

“I felt like because I hadn’t had a full, long season, I was able to keep ticking over through the off-season.

“It’s nice because its’s match specific stuff and running so you can kind of get that balance.”

The Everton youth product and former England Under-21 international is aiming to ensure he carries his momentum through to make the most of his big Premier League opportunity, having only previously made two top-flight appearances as a youngster.

“When I came back into the team it would have been great if I didn’t play another minute, if we went up,” he reflected with a self-deprecating tone.

“But obviously you feel better that you’ve contributed for 10 games or so. It felt nice to help towards us winning the league.”

His first goal at The Walks was seizing on a defensive mistake and the second was thanks to a Jordan Hugill pass following a fine through-ball from Lukas Rupp.

“We’ve had a couple of tough weeks of training so it was nice to have the first game, it’s always nice to be back playing games,” Dowell added.

“That’s what I want to do, make goals, score goals, so an enjoyable game.”

With the return of fans beginning in West Norfolk for the Canaries, he added: “It was good, even the little bits of stick, you miss all that.

“There’s nothing better, to have the fans back.”

