Disappointing end to pre-season for City at Newcastle

Published: 4:07 PM August 7, 2021 Updated: 4:11 PM August 7, 2021

Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin (right) and Norwich City's Christoph Zimmermann battle for the ball during the pre-season friendly match at St. James' Park, Newcastle - Credit: PA

It proved a disappointing second half at Newcastle as Norwich City finished pre-season with a 3-0 loss, with the hosts able to make 10 substitutions against the under-strength Canaries.

Dwight Gayle's double added to Matt Ritchie opening the scoring after the break, inflicting City’s first defeat of pre-season, in front of over 20,000 spectators at St James’ Park, featuring a hardy bunch of around 50 visiting fans.

The Canaries made just one change to the XI which started the 5-0 home thrashing of Gillingham on Tuesday, with Todd Cantwell missing out with a minor ankle knock.

Christoph Zimmermann came in as Daniel Farke shifted to a 5-4-1 formation, matching up to the hosts’ tactics, who had former City winger Jacob Murphy starting as a right wing-back.

With the likes of Grant Hanley and Milot Rashica still completing their isolation after the club’s recent Covid-19 outbreak, the visitors only had six substitutes, including Teemu Pukki after his isolation spell.

Newcastle, on the other hand, were able to name 13 substitutes including former Norwich left-back Jamal Lewis and star man Allan Saint-Maximin.

Greeted by a huge roar from the home faithful as the teams emerged, Steve Bruce’s team were playing their first St James’ Park game of pre-season and preparing for a top-flight opener against West Ham.

The first half proved an even affair, with City largely in control and Newcastle threatening on the counter-attack.

Max Aarons had a shot deflected just wide in the opening minute after Kieran Dowell had sent Adam Idah down the left.

Pierre Lees-Melou twice tested Freddie Woodman early on, meeting a dropping ball on the volley particularly well in the 12th minute.

Ben Gibson headed a Billy Gilmour free-kick behind at the back post but City had several shooting opportunities blocked throughout the first half.

The Canaries weren’t too happy with some of the rough treatment from the hosts but Ritchie blasted their best chance straight at Tim Krul after a good defensive header from Andrew Omobamidele.

It was the introduction of Saint-Maximin that turned the game though, the Frenchman just proving too hot to handle and causing constant problems.

The first came in the 55th minute when Zimmermann dithered and Ritchie nipped in to beat Krul to the ball and prod in from close range.

Pukki, Kenny McLean and Jacob Sorensen replaced Billy Gilmour, Lukas Rupp and Kieran Dowell after the hour mark but Newcastle made five changes soon after and ran away with the game.

Gayle made it 2-0 in the 74th minute, taking a bouncing ball early in the right channel and guiding it past Krul cleverly.

Saint-Maximin was giving Zimmermann a torrid time in particular but Omobamidele made a couple of good recoveries - having also been left on his backside by Saint-Maximin at one point - before the third in the 88th minute.

It was simple enough, as Gayle flicked in a cross from the right from fellow substitute Javier Manquillo, with Saint-Maximin close to making it four after beating Ben Gibson for pace.

Pre-season is now completed and the Canaries can focus on preparing for next Saturday’s Premier League opener against Liverpool at Carrow Road, with absent players due to end their Covid-19 self-isolation in the days ahead.

NORWICH (3-4-2-1): Krul; Omobamidele, Zimmermann (C), Gibson; Aarons, Lees-Melou, Gilmour (Sorensen 62), Giannoulis; Dowell (Pukki 62), Rupp (McLean 62); Idah. Unused subs: Gunn (GK), Tomkinson, Adshead

NEWCASTLE (5-3-2): Woodman; Murphy (Manquillo 80), Fernandez (Scharr 68), Krafth (Lascelles 68), Clark (Watts), Ritchie (Lewis 68; Hayden (Hendrick 68), Sean Longstaff (Shelvey 46), Almiron (Fraser 46); Joelinton (Saint-Maximin 46), Wilson (Gayle 68). Unused subs: Gillespie (GK), Langley (GK) Matty Longstaff

Booked: Hendrick (foul on Sorensen, 87)

ATTENDANCE: 20,139 (around 50 away)

REFEREE: Michael Salisbury