Full focus on success in new City role for Cantwell

Published: 6:00 AM August 30, 2021

Todd Cantwell is determined to succeed in his new role and is fully focused on Norwich City getting their first Premier League points after the international break.

Daniel Farke has used the 23-year-old on the right side of the City attack in a new 4-3-3 formation so far this season, following Emi Buendia’s sale to Aston Villa in a £38million deal.

Cantwell has shown flashes of quality and worked hard during the difficult start to the season but feels all of the Canaries players are still settling in after a disrupted pre-season.

“With the players gelling, I think people need time to get used to new positions and get their understandings,” said the attacking midfielder after Saturday’s frustrating 2-1 home defeat to Leicester.

“It was Emi before and I was very used to playing off the left. For me, it’s just about adapting and trying to contribute as well as I can.”

Villa had also been linked with interest in Cantwell during the summer transfer window but the academy product suggested he fully expects to still be a Norwich player after Tuesday’s 11pm deadline.

Having lost his place in the team at the start of last season due to the distraction of transfer speculation linking him with Leeds, Cantwell says he is only thinking about going to Arsenal for City’s next game.

“As you get older and a little more experienced you learn how to deal with things a little bit better and it is what it is,” he said.

“If you’re here and you’re training and you’re playing, that’s where your focus is and it’s as simple as that at the moment.

“I’m looking forward to the next game after the international break.”

It’s been a busy transfer window, with several new signings and the exits of Championship title winners and established players including Alex Tettey, Mario Vrancic and Marco Stiepermann.

Combined with the loss of Buendia and Oliver Skipp, Cantwell admits it has felt like a changing of the guard in the Canaries dressing room.

“It does feel like a different group,” he added. “We’ve got a lot of good lads that have come in, they’ve all been welcomed with open arms.

“I do think we need a little time to gel and to get that sort of togetherness and understanding of what we want to do.”

NCFC EXTRA: Cantwell felts Norwich City deserved a draw against Leicester