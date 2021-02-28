'I hope he gets promoted' - Wycombe chief holds Farke in high regard

Video

Published: 6:08 PM February 28, 2021 Updated: 6:23 PM February 28, 2021

Daniel Farke can add Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth to his long list of admirers in English football. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke's friendship with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola may have hit the headlines earlier this weekend, but Wycombe chief Gareth Ainsworth is the latest to praise the Norwich boss.

Ainsworth saw his side slip to a 2-0 defeat against the table-toppers on Sunday, but wanted to focus on the positives in their performance rather than the disappointment of defeat.

Goals from Teemu Pukki and Adam Idah saw the Canaries move 10 points clear of third-placed Watford ahead of a crunch promotion showdown against contenders Brentford at Carrow Road on Wednesday.

The Chairboys boss has backed Farke to lead City to another promotion and is thankful to the German for showing Wycombe the 'utmost respect'.

"We caused Norwich a few problems.

"We didn't hit the target as much as I'd like but we definitely had chances and that's the difference. I don't think they hit the target too many times but it was a cagey game and for someone who is 24 places ahead of us, I thought we acquitted ourselves very well.

"Daniel Farke has the utmost respect for us and I hold him in very high regard. I hope he gets promoted just because of him and the way he is.

"He's a fantastic guy and he has a good team," Ainsworth said in his post-match press conference.

Wycombe sought to contain the space they granted to City's creators, an approach that thwarted Farke's side for 51 minutes.

Gareth Ainsworth was pleased with his sides effort against Norwich. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Ainsworth explained after the match that his strategy was conjured up after watching the Canaries 'tear teams apart' who look to press them high during his analysis this week. The Wanderers boss was less complimentary about the manner in which his side conceded the second goal, however.

"I've seen Norwich tear apart teams that try and press high against them. If you concede space behind your back four, Teemu Pukki exploits that like you wouldn't believe. There were a couple of times he got in today but not many because we done it really well.

"They have quality all over the pitch. The first goal is deflected off Josh Knight and that is what it took to beat David Stockdale. The second I'm disappointed with, but I don't want to talk about disappointment.

"Everyone looks at it as 2-0 and says 'yeah, it was expected', I hope people watch the game and realise it was closer than that."