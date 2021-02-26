Wycombe chief anticipating 'tough' afternoon against Canaries

Video

Published: 4:42 PM February 26, 2021

Gareth Ainsworth is a fan of Daniel Farke and Norwich City, but is hoping the reverse fixture will prove to his side that they can compete against the Championship table-toppers.

Wycombe Wanderers currently sit eight points adrift at the bottom of the table ahead of Sunday's televised fixture, but were buoyed by an impressive and hard-fought 1-0 victory in midweek over play-off chasing Reading at Adams Park.

Ainsworth's side pushed City hard at Carrow Road, only for a stoppage-time free-kick from Mario Vrancic to deny them from leaving Norfolk with a point. Teemu Pukki fired the Canaries ahead before Scott Kashket equalised.

Wycombe's boss is hoping his side can use that game as fuel to prove they can compete with the very best sides in this division.

“We have a chance to beat Norwich and at Carrow Road, we took them very close," Ainsworth told the Bucks Free Press.

“I have got an amazing amount of respect for Daniel Farke as he is a top guy and I am looking forward to nothing less than a tough test.

“Aarons, Pukki, Cantwell, Hanley…they have got some fantastic players, international players.

“But, I have got some names emerging from my Wycombe side that people will start noticing and we have a chance of staying in the Championship as long as it is mathematically possible.”

Mario Vrancic came off the bench again to give Norwich City victory over Wycombe Wanderers earlier this season. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Many expected Wycombe to be the whipping boys in the Championship this season, but City boss Farke praised Ainsworth's men for the 'bravery' and 'togetherness' in their play.

Despite sitting at the bottom of the division, there is still hope amongst players, staff and supporters that they can avoid the drop.

“People have said that we should be no way near the Championship and when you look at the size of the club, they are correct.

“But, this club is building towards a Championship team and I cannot thank the Couhig's enough as they have backed me throughout.

“The boys all think we can stay in this league and I cannot ask for more as a manager.

“It was a great result for us against a fantastic Reading side, and we have got to take so much confidence from this and start to believe what I have been saying all season.

“A [good] performance is what I want, and I have said that for the eight years as I am very performance-based as they will get you results."