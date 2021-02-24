Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City

Video

Wycombe have 'nothing to fear' against table toppers, says Ainsworth

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 5:52 PM February 24, 2021   
Wycombe Wanderers Manager Gareth Ainsworth during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Nor

Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth says his side have nothing to fear when they face Norwich City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Wycombe Wanderers won't fear facing Norwich City at Adams Park on Sunday, according to their boss Gareth Ainsworth.

The Chairboys head into this weekend's clash buoyed by a surprise victory against play-off contenders Reading, but Ainsworth is hoping that they replicate the quality of their performance in the reverse fixture. 

“This is a big, tough game we’ve got coming up, but there’s absolutely nothing to fear,” he told the club's website. “The away game at Norwich was amongst one of our best performances of the season and looking back I still can’t believe we got nothing from them.

“The boys all think we can stay in this league and I cannot ask for more as a manager.

“It was a great result for us against a fantastic Reading side, and we have got to take so much confidence from this and start to believe what I have been saying all season.

“A [good] performance is what I want, and I have said that for the eight years as I am very performance-based as they will get you results."

Most Read

  1. 1 MATCHDAY RECAP: Norwich win ugly to move 10 points clear at the summit
  2. 2 Paddy's Pointers: Five observations from the Canaries' 3-1 Championship win against Birmingham
  3. 3 Ex-City loanee becomes Celtic interim boss after Lennon resignation
  1. 4 'Best loan signing since Huckerby' - Skipp leaves Norwich fans purring
  2. 5 Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries' 3-1 Birmingham win
  3. 6 Tough-talking Farke proud of City's 3-1 win at the Blues
  4. 7 Former City academy defender forced into retirement at 19
  5. 8 Pukki makes up for wasted penalty to earn City victory in Birmingham
  6. 9 Canaries duo on course to become full internationals
  7. 10 Pukki closes in on another City goal scoring milestone after Brum brace

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dimitris Giannoulis of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwi

Opinion

Di Cunningham: The ad campaign that didn't really make any sense...

Mark Armstrong

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City right back Max Aarons is being linked with a potential summer reunion with Ben Godfrey at Everton

Video

Norwich City transfer rumours: Everton join Max Aarons race

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke gives instructions to Przemyslaw Placheta of Norwich as he prepares

Farke happy with Canaries winger's reaction to being rested

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Emiliano Marcondes of Brentford and Kenny McLean of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championshi

Two crucial City Championship clashes moved for TV broadcast

Mark Armstrong

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus