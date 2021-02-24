Wycombe have 'nothing to fear' against table toppers, says Ainsworth

Video

Published: 5:52 PM February 24, 2021

Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth says his side have nothing to fear when they face Norwich City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Wycombe Wanderers won't fear facing Norwich City at Adams Park on Sunday, according to their boss Gareth Ainsworth.

The Chairboys head into this weekend's clash buoyed by a surprise victory against play-off contenders Reading, but Ainsworth is hoping that they replicate the quality of their performance in the reverse fixture.

“This is a big, tough game we’ve got coming up, but there’s absolutely nothing to fear,” he told the club's website. “The away game at Norwich was amongst one of our best performances of the season and looking back I still can’t believe we got nothing from them.

“The boys all think we can stay in this league and I cannot ask for more as a manager.

“It was a great result for us against a fantastic Reading side, and we have got to take so much confidence from this and start to believe what I have been saying all season.

“A [good] performance is what I want, and I have said that for the eight years as I am very performance-based as they will get you results."