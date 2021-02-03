'We looked stronger than Norwich physically' - Rowett praises energetic Lions performance in City draw

Published: 2:44 PM February 3, 2021

Millwall boss Gary Rowett believes his side's performance warranted more than a single point during Tuesday's goalless draw with table-topping Norwich City.

The Lions were the better side in the final 30 minutes and caused real problems for City's impressive defensive record of late. Rowett's men have drawn 14 of their 27 matches this season.

Millwall are proving to be a difficult nut to crack at home this season and City aren't the first side currently in the top six to travel to the Den and leave with a point. Brentford, Reading, Watford and Bournemouth have also drawn with Rowett's side so far this season.

The former Derby, Birmingham and Stoke City boss felt his side created the better opportunities on the night and should have made their dominance count by recording only their second home win of the season.

"We played against such a difficult side in Norwich, they are so technical. They move the ball around so well and drag you out of spaces. I thought we pressed them high really well in the first 20 minutes but then for maybe 10 to 15 minutes before half-time we found it hard to get close enough them in certain areas.

"In the second half, I thought we were excellent. I worried whether our energy could be maintained but we really stepped on the gas and looked stronger than Norwich physically. We kept putting the ball into good areas," Rowett said after the game.

Gary Rowett felt his side did enough to win the game.

"We had some good moments, Ken Zohore's chance, Scotty Malone's chance, Mason Bennett gets into a good position. Jed (Wallace) gets into a great position and we had a couple of penalty appeals. Shaun Hutchinson has a clear header but just gets a clear arm on his shoulder. Bennett is running through and I think the lad gets his arm.

"I spoke to Stephen (Martin) after the game and I get his point of view. It's not like they're so obvious therefore I'm not complaining too much. It was a really good performance, the only thing I'm disappointed is that we had the chances to go and win it."