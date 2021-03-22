Published: 5:18 PM March 22, 2021 Updated: 5:58 PM March 22, 2021

Dimitris Giannoulis was forced off with a head injury as Norwich City drew with Blackburn on Saturday but is understood to still be joining up with Greece - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dimitris Giannoulis is joining up with the Greece squad after his concussion scare at the weekend, as a busy spell of international action begins for nine of Norwich City's front-line players.

Giannoulis is understood to have passed the required concussion tests, having been forced off after 30 minutes of Saturday's 1-1 draw with Blackburn, following an aerial collision that left him dazed.

It's unlikely Giannoulis will be in contention to start a World Cup qualifier in Spain on Thursday evening but he should be fine for a home friendly against Honduras on Sunday, ahead of a home qualifier against Georgia the following Wednesday.

The 25-year-old PAOK loanee has 11 international caps and has made 12 appearances for City since joining in January, with a view to a £6million permanent deal if promotion is secured.

It means Giannoulis is one of seven players potentially in action less than 48 hours before the Canaries' game at Preston next week, on Good Friday.

Head coach Daniel Farke has already blasted the EFL's decision to schedule the game as a 3pm kick-off on Good Friday, at the end of an international window.

Preston are due to travel to Swansea on Easter Monday but the leaders' next game, at home to Huddersfield, has been moved to 7.45pm on the Tuesday night for Sky Sports coverage.

It seems the Canaries are going to have to proceed to Deepdale as planned - but the situation may end up not being quite as bad as it first seems.

Finland only have a friendly in Switzerland that night, so it seems unlikely that star striker Teemu Pukki will be starting on the back of two World Cup qualifiers - with the Canaries' top scorer so important to his country's European Championship plans this summer.

Geography is in City's favour with three players. Przemek Placheta is due to be with Poland for a qualifier against England at Wembley and has had limited minutes at club level recently anyway, so getting back to Norwich or going straight to Lancashire shouldn't be an issue for the winger.

Similarly, Grant Hanley and Kenny McLean will be in Glasgow, as Scotland face minnows the Faroe Islands. Should either be needed for that third qualifier of the international window, they could conceivably head straight for the team hotel in Lancashire, about 180 miles south of Hampden Park.

Max Aarons and Oliver Skipp could both be needed against Croatia at 5pm that day though, if qualification for the knockout stages is not already secure, while Giannoulis could be in contention to start for Greece against Georgia in the evening.

Todd Cantwell remains on standby for the England U21s but Adam Idah is not with the Republic of Ireland, after hernia surgery last week. The young forward could be recovered in time to return to training ahead of the Preston game, if his recovery goes well.

The action has already started for academy striker Sebastian Soto, who is in Olympic Games qualification action in Mexico with the USA U23s, having previously earned two senior caps.

The 20-year-old played the final 20 minutes of a 1-0 win over Costa Rica U23s on Thursday and came on at half-time of a 4-0 win over Dominican Republic U23s on Sunday, being introduced with the score at 0-0.

The US are through to the semi-finals already, where victory will seal a place at the Games in Tokyo later this year.

FIXTURES (7.45pm and World Cup qualifier unless stated)

Weds, March 24

5pm - Turkey v Holland (Tim Krul)

5pm - Qatar v Luxembourg (friendly - Danel Sinani)

Finland v Bosnia & Herzegovina (Pukki)

Thurs, March 25

1am - Guatemala v Cuba (Onel Hernandez)

2pm - England U21 v Switzerland U21 (Euros - Aarons and Skipp)

Hungary v Poland (Placheta)

Spain v Greece (Giannoulis)

Scotland v Austria (Hanley and McLean)

Fri, March 26

7.30am - Mexico U23 v USA U23 (Olympic qualifying - Soto)

1pm - Wales U21 v Rep Ireland U21 (friendly - Dan Barden for Wales and Sam Blair and Andrew Omobamidele for Ireland)

Sat, March 27

5pm - Holland v Latvia (Krul)

Rep Ireland v Luxembourg (Sinani)

Sun, March 28

3pm - Greece v Honduras (friendly - Giannoulis)

Ukraine v Finland (Pukki)

Israel v Scotland (Hanley and McLean)

Poland v Andorra (Placheta)

8pm - Portugal U21 v England U21 (Euros - Aarons and Skipp)

Midnight - Cuba v Curacao (Hernandez)

Tues, March 30

Luxembourg v Portugal (Sinani)

Gibraltar v Holland (Krul)

Weds, March 31

5pm - Croatia U21 v England U21 (Euros - Aarons and Skipp)

Scotland v Faroe Islands (Hanley and McLean)

Greece v Georgia (Giannoulis)

England v Poland (Placheta)

Switzerland v Finland (friendly - Pukki)