Published: 5:00 PM February 19, 2021

Dimitris Giannoulis just before his assist for Emi Buendia's goal during Norwich City's home win over Stoke - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dimitris Giannoulis is sure he has 'much more to give’ at Norwich City, after overcoming a brutal start to life in England.

The January loan signing from Greek side PAOK started his Canaries career with 0-0 draws with strong defensive sides Middlesbrough and Millwall.

The Greece international left-back was then left out of the 2-0 loss at Swansea but started to find his rhythm and show his ability during the 4-1 win over Stoke and the 2-0 midweek victory over Coventry.

“The first two or three games was not so easy for me,” Giannoulis admitted. “I had to adapt to the new style of football, but I think the last two games were quite good and I have much more to give to the team.”

Speaking via video call from Colney ahead of Saturday’s home clash with battling Rotherham, he continued: “I know it’s a tough league, that most of the teams are really physical and you have to be physical also so that you can play and help your team to win some points.

“So I am here to work hard and to help the team to get promoted to the Premier League.”

The 25-year-old is due to sign permanently if promotion is sealed, for a fee reportedly in the region of £6million, but endured a horrible moment during last weekend’s win over Stoke.

His poor pass across his own penalty area handed Potters midfielder Nick Powell an easy chance to make the score 2-1 but he responded swiftly with a strong run and cross to set up Emi Buendia and help re-establish a two-goal lead.

“This is football, you make some mistakes but the most important thing is to keep going to help your team to get three points,” he said of that incident.

“This is what I did and I’m very happy with my first assist for City.”

Fortunately the error didn’t prove costly during the early stages of his City career and Giannoulis was left in no doubt by head coach Daniel Farke that such poor decisions will not be tolerated.

“To be honest I didn’t want to make this pass, I wanted to hit the ball to the other side,” he admitted with a slightly embarrassed smile.

“But he (Farke) made it clear to me and I spoke with him, so now I think it is clear – and it will not happen again, for sure!”