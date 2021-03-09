Published: 5:00 PM March 9, 2021

Dimitris Giannoulis may be settling in well at Norwich City but the Greek left-back is confident that Canaries fans are yet to see his full capabilities.

After a slightly shaky start to life in England, the 25-year-old has played his part in a seven-game winning streak which has pushed City 10 points clear of the chasing pack.

If Daniel Farke's squad can maintain their form and seal promotion then the Greece international's loan from PAOK Salonika is due to become a permanent deal for a reported fee of around £6million.

"It is a bit difficult but game by game I think I am better," said Giannoulis. "I have a lot of good things to give to the team and I hope by the end of the season I will be the player that Norwich wanted to buy.

"Maybe next season I will be much better also, so I can help the team in some of the difficult games we have in the next year."

The attacking full-back has had the pace and physicality to cope with his early experiences of the Championship but he admits it has been quite the adjustment from the Greek Super League - which he won as part of a league and cup double for PAOK in 2019.

"It is totally different," he continued, speaking to City's OTBC matchday programme. "Here the league is tougher, it is more physical.

"In Greece, we don't play such a physical game, it is more about technique and quality, but here you have to be a machine to play.

"So yes, it is a bit different, but I am adapting and I am enjoying playing for Norwich."

Giannoulis has had one family member in particular offering guidance from afar, older brother Kostas.

Also a left-back, now aged 33 and playing for OFI Crete, the Canaries loanee's sibling was part of the Olympiacos squad which won the Greek double in 2015 and earned international call-ups but just the one cap.

"He has helped me a lot. I speak with him every day, twice a day maybe, on the phone. He is really supportive," Giannoulis added.

"He helped me when I was not in good shape and I had some difficulties, he was there for me, and I owe him many things.

"So I am really happy to be his brother and I hope in the next months he can come and watch a game here in Norwich."