'We're going to stay up' - Gibson sure City have learned lessons

Video

Published: 6:00 AM July 3, 2021

Ben Gibson is determined to help Norwich City survive in the Premier League this season - boldly declaring 'we're going to stay up'.

The centre-back's successful loan from Burnley was confirmed as a permanent switch on Thursday, alongside left-back Dimitris Giannoulis also being confirmed as a Canaries player permanently.

Alongside the signings of Milot Rashica, Angus Gunn and Billy Gilmour, and the exit of Marco Stiepermann, City have stepped up planning significantly in the past 10 days, ahead of pre-season starting next week.

“It’s the best competition, it’s the most exciting competition," Gibson said of the Premier League challenge.

"It’s also where the finance is and to be honest this is a big club that has been built on, improved and is a club that should be in the Premier League.

“We can’t wait to have another crack at it. I know what happened two seasons ago, happened (relegation), but the club has learned so much and developed.

“It’s not the same team or the same club that’s going to have a crack at it.

“We’re going to stay up and we’re going to be successful – we can’t wait to get started.”

The 28-year-old central defender missed the final eight games of last season due to ankle ligament surgery but is progressing well in his recovery.

Daniel Farke's squad are due to play their first friendly at King's Lynn on Friday, July 16 as they build towards their top-flight opener on Saturday, August 14, when Liverpool head to Carrow Road for a televised 5.30pm kick-off.

MORE: City's 2021-22 fixture list

“Injuries happen. It was unfortunate but the positive is that I am back fit for pre-season," Gibson confirmed.

“The negative to it was we were almost promoted and champions anyway but you’re going to miss out on those moments where you actually seal promotion or winning the league.

“That’s part and parcel, it happens, but I’d have snapped your hand off for the season I had individually and as a team, most importantly.

“Every aim that we had for the season, we ticked them all, and for me it was a big step.

“I needed to get my career back on track and I’ve certainly done that and found a home again.”

MORE: City fans delighted as duo sign permanently