Canaries visit a matter of pride for Gills boss

Chris Lakey

Published: 2:28 PM August 2, 2021   
Gillingham assistant manager Paul Raynor (left) and manager Steve Evans during the Sky Bet League On

Gillingham boss Steve Evans, right, and assistant Paul Raynor, the former King's Lynn player - Credit: PA

Steve Evans says he is proud to be involved in a partial return to normality when his Gillingham side head to Carrow Road on Tuesday night.

The Gills will be the first team City have faced on their home ground - and in front of supporters - this summer.

“We are very proud to be invited by Norwich City Football Club to play their first game of football in front of supporters since winning promotion," said the Gillingham boss.

“Norwich will be about organisation and discipline, people matching runners and doing their jobs, keeping the ball when we have got possession of it, because I don’t think for one minute we will have a lot of it.”

Evans knows it will be a big ask for his League One side but insists it will be more beneficial than a more straightforward 'local' game.

“We will have to be organised and efficient at Norwich but I don’t worry about quality opposition against us," Evans told Kent Online.

“With all due respect we don’t want to go local in Kent and win 7-0, it serves me no purpose unless you are trying to please your chairman and keep the fans smiling.

“I am lucky, a lot of Gillingham fans know lots about football, they will look at our starting team (at Leyton Orient) and our last 25-minute team and look that we are still trying to do business. They will say the last 20 (on Saturday) was dominant without the end product, which is what we are working on. That was a good test for us.

“I have always believed in a tough pre-season. Going to Leyton Orient is tough, playing against those teams we had scheduled to play, Millwall, Peterborough and QPR. I could pop down to Folkestone and Dover and win by six but that won’t help me when it comes to playing Lincoln (on the first game)."

It will be the Canaries' first game for 11 days following the cancellation of trips to play Coventry City, at Chesterfield, and Sheffield United because of Covid cases.



Norfolk

