Interview

Billy Gilmour was determined to grasp his second chance at Norwich City and is smiling again as he looks ahead to a potentially exciting season.

The Chelsea loanee had fallen out of favour under Daniel Farke but has started both matches since Dean Smith arrived as head coach, impressing during Saturday’s 0-0 home draw with in-form Wolves.

“It’s been a while since I’ve played, so really happy to be back, I’m buzzing and loving football. Two good results so I’m a happy man,” said the 20-year-old.

“I need to learn, I had to learn, so coming back in I knew I had to take my opportunity and make the jersey mine.

“That’s why I need to keep improving and showing these kind of performances week in and week out.”

During his six games out of the team there was even speculation about a Chelsea recall in January but the youngster appears to be back on track.

“Of course it’s frustrating, not playing, but I’m here at Norwich, I want to do well, I want this loan to go well,” he added.

“So for me to play and to pick up points for the team is something that I want to keep building on and help Norwich.”

The youngster had to make a slight positional switch when Mathias Normann was forced off by pelvis pain in the 35th minute, moving into the deeper role of a midfield three as Lukas Rupp came on.

“I don’t mind where I play on the pitch, as long as I play,” Gilmour continued, “But in the midfield I’m a player that wants to go and get on the ball and dictate play.

“So wherever I’m asked to play I’ll go and give my best in that position and work hard for the team.”

As well as fighting for Premier League survival, the former Rangers trainee has a World Cup qualification play-off semi-final to look forward to, with Scotland set to host Ukraine and the winner travelling to Wales or Austria for a decider.

“It’s going to be exciting. We’re picking up results and we want to continue this,” he said. “With Scotland as well, I’ve seen the draw so that’s something to look forward to.

“But first and foremost, it’s the club.”

